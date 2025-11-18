Melissa McCarthy, 55, Shows Off Her Drastic Weight Loss at 'Elle' Women in Hollywood 2025: Photos
Nov. 18 2025, Published 4:20 p.m. ET
Melissa McCarthy looked amazing as she stepped out for the Elle Women in Hollywood 2025 event in Los Angeles, Calif.
The Gilmore Girls actress posed for photos at the star-studded red carpet gathering, which took place inside of Beverly Hills' Four Seasons Hotel.
McCarthy wore a black Richard Quinn gown — which was patterned with orange florals — while showing off her drastic weight loss by pulling her hair back into a fancy ponytail and putting her chiseled chin on full display.
While the loose-fitting gown hid McCarthy's slimmed figure, the A-list star's face appeared noticeably thinner.
McCarthy's impressive weight loss has been a popular point of conversation amid Hollywood's craze over GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic.
The Mike & Molly star — who has reportedly shed between 75 and 95 pounds in recent years — has never confirmed nor denied using a weight-loss enhancing medication to help her health journey.
Barbra Streisand Asked Melissa McCarthy If She Was on Ozempic Via Instagram
- Before and After: Top Doc Reveals Oscar Stars He Believes Are on Ozempic — as Social Media Reacts to Noticeably Slimmed-Down Attendees
- Chrissy Metz Stuns in Spring Look After Weight Loss: 'I’m Staying Strong and Flexible'
- Amy Schumer Stuns in Cleavage-Baring Swimsuit After Admitting to Taking Weight-Loss Medications: Photo
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
In April 2024, Barbra Streisand faced backlash for asking McCarthy in the comments of her Instagram post if she had taken Ozempic to lose weight.
"Did you take Ozempic?" Streisand asked in a later-deleted comment before quickly being attacked by fans over the "rude" question.
Melissa McCarthy Was Flattered by Barbra Streisand's Ozempic Comment
Streisand eventually addressed her remarks, writing via her Instagram Story: "OMG — I went on Instagram to see the photos we'd posted of the beautiful flowers I'd received for my birthday! Below them was a photo of my friend Melissa McCarthy who I sang with on my Encore album. She looked fantastic! I just wanted to pay her a compliment. I forgot the world is reading!"
McCarthy responded to Streisand by clarifying there was no bad blood between the two, as she shared a video to the social media app of herself holding a magazine copy of Barbra: Celebrating an Icon while stating: "The takeaway, Barbra Streisand knows I exist. She reached out to me and she thought I looked good!"
"I win the day," she added with a smile on her face.
Melissa McCarthy Doesn't Think Women Should Be Asked About Their Weight
While McCarthy doesn't often talk about her weight, she occasionally has shed light on the topic.
During a 2016 interview with Refinery29, the Spy star criticized reporters who ask questions about a celebrity's weight.
When asked if she had lost a few pounds, McCarthy replied: "I have, but I’ll be back again. I’ll be up, I’ll be down, probably for the rest of my life. The thing is, if that is the most interesting thing about me, I need to go have a lavender farm in Minnesota and give this up."
"There has to be something more," she declared. "There are so many more intriguing things about women than their butt or their this or their that. It can’t be the first question every time, or a question at all."
"It's like, 'Can you imagine them asking some of these guys I work with, 'How do you keep your butt looking so good?' It would be like, 'What the f--- are you talking about? Why are you asking about the shape of my butt?'" McCarthy complained.