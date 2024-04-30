'Shame on You': Barbra Streisand Ridiculed for Asking Melissa McCarthy If She Takes Ozempic in 'Rude' Now-Deleted Comment
Time and place? Barbra Streisand is facing backlash after publicly asking Melissa McCarthy if she's been taking Ozempic.
Following McCarthy's attendance at Center Theatre Group’s CTG Gala on Sunday, April 28, the Spy star took to Instagram highlight her fun-filled night.
"Pastels only to honor the incredible @matthewbourne13 at the @ctgla gala last night with this fella @adamshankman !! Thiiiiis much closer to my dream of dancing on stage 💃🏻💚," McCarthy captioned her post — which featured two photos of the Bridesmaids actress in a stunning light-green gown and matching blazer, as she posed alongside director Adam Shankman.
After uploading the pictures on Monday, April 29, Streisand thought it was a good idea to use the post's Instagram comments section to ask if McCarthy had been using the celebrity-loved weight loss drug to shed some pounds.
"Give him my regards did you take Ozempic?" the 82-year-old questioned, though the message seemed to later be deleted after Streisand was harshly slammed by McCarthy's fans.
"Shame on you," one user declared, as another stated, "rude, Barbra."
"Babs. No, honey. Just no," a third critic added, while a fourth quipped: "Barbra, if you don’t have something nice to say…"
Some fans of Streisand attempted to defend her, claiming the Funny Girl star perhaps meant to send the comment as a direct message to McCarthy, 53, but made an honest mistake.
"Leave Barbra alone she would never do that on purpose. I believe she meant that for a private question. Can't any of you show her some grace !! You guys really put the fangs out for her I am glad none of you are my friends," a supporter of Streisand admitted.
McCarthy — who hasn't publicly responded to Streisand's controversial remarks — has never revealed any specific regimen she used to lose weight, however, she's previously opened up about numbers often fluctuating on her scale and once said she slimmed down just by being "boring."
"No trick, nothing to tell, just super-boring life," she confessed to Extra in 2016. "You bring it real down, you don’t do anything fun, and you go to bed at 7:30 — that's the trick."
As the cover girl for People’s 2023 Beautiful Issue, McCarthy made a brief comment about her physical appearance, admitting there was a point in life where she simply learned to accept and love her body regardless of its shape or size.
"Somewhere in my 30s, I was like 'I'm OK with who I am,'" the Mike & Molly star expressed. "And if someone wasn't thrilled with that, that's OK too. At some point I was like, 'They're not all going to like you.' You have to learn that the hard way, but it's a good [lesson]."