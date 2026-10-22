'Melrose Place' Star Grant Show Recalls Shocking Encounter With Fan's Jealous Boyfriend Who Bit Him

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Melrose Place star Grant Show recalled a bizarre encounter with a fan's jealous boyfriend who bit his hand after becoming upset over the attention the actor was receiving during the show's heyday. "I was at a nightclub. It was a couple sitting behind me. She was a fan of the show and a fan of Jake's and she kept paying a lot of attention to me," Show recalled. The actor, who portrayed bad boy Jake Hanson on the hit Fox soap opera, said he attempted to ease the tension by introducing himself to the woman's boyfriend, only for the interaction to take an unexpected turn.

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Grant Show Says Fan's Boyfriend Bit Him

Source: MEGA Show said the incident began when a woman repeatedly paid attention to him while sitting with her boyfriend.

Show explained that the man's reaction became apparent as the woman continued showing interest in him. The actor noticed that her boyfriend "was not very happy" and decided to approach him politely rather than escalate the situation. "I said, 'My name is Grant. What's your name?' He took my hand, bit it," Show revealed. "So I took my hand back."

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Grant Show Played Jake Hanson on 'Melrose Place'

Source: MEGA Show played Jake Hanson on 'Melrose Place' for five seasons.

Show rose to prominence playing Hanson, one of the show's central characters. His character was originally introduced on Beverly Hills, 90210 before becoming a regular on Melrose Place, appearing from Season 1 through Season 5. Created by Darren Star, the series followed a group of young adults navigating relationships, careers and personal conflicts while living in a West Hollywood apartment complex. The Fox drama aired for seven seasons from 1992 to 1999 and featured an ensemble cast that included Thomas Calabro, Andrew Shue, Heather Locklear and Marcia Cross.

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'Melrose Place' Cast Members Recall the Wild Storylines

Source: MEGA Laura Leighton admitted the 'Melrose Place' cast was frequently surprised by the show's storylines.

In a July 2024 interview, Laura Leighton discussed her reactions to the scripts she received throughout the show's run. "Every week, I was like, 'Seriously, what the f---?' And OK, this is what we're doing this week," Leighton recalled. The actress said the cast learned to expect surprising developments whenever they received new material. "It was definitely a ride of, you know, open the script and say, 'What's it going to be?' and then go, 'All right, that's what we're doing!'" she added.

Courtney Thorne-Smith Explains Why the 'Ridiculous' Twists Worked

Source: MEGA Courtney Thorne-Smith said some storylines were 'ridiculous.'