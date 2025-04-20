or
Meri Brown Gets Candid Over 'Divide' With Robyn in Explosive 'Sister Wives' Teaser

Composite photo of Meri Brown and Robyn Brown
Source: TLC

Meri Brown got brutally honest about what went wrong with her friendship with Robyn in the explosive 'Sister Wives' teaser.

By:

April 20 2025, Published 6:28 p.m. ET

Meri Brown isn't holding back when it comes to her strained friendship with Robyn Brown on this week's Sister Wives!

The 54-year-old reality star shared the juicy details behind their estrangement in a sneak peek of the April 20 episode.

"There's so many people that are like 'she was a fraud, she was a liar, she was manipulating,'" Meri confessed to best friend Jenn Sullivan, shedding light on Robyn's controversial reputation.

As the tension simmered, Meri was quick to call out Jenn for her judgmental "look," asserting, “I'm being cautious…protective of Robyn."

Photo of Kody Brown, Meri Brown and Robyn Brown
Source: TLC

Meri Brown reflected on her once-close bond with Robyn Brown.

Jenn chimed in with her take: "She'd act like she was your best friend and then completely ignore you and hurt your feelings. Like that's really f----- up. Like either be an a------ or don't."

Reflecting on her past bond with Robyn, Meri described it as "a good one," detailing, "We were very close. And then it started, there was a divide." The shifts are palpable, especially following the family turmoil that started when Kody Brown's other wives began to leave him.

Photo of 'Sister Wives' Cast
Source: Mega

Kody Brown is only married to Robyn at this time.

Kody entangled himself in a polyamorous marriage with four women — Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn — but as fans know, Christine's November 2021 exit shook the family dynamics significantly, while Janelle cut ties in December 2022. Just a month later, Meri confirmed her split from Kody as well!

While Robyn remained faithful to Kody, this loyalty strained her friendship with Meri, on top of brewing tension over the family’s Coyote Pass property.

Photo of 'Sister Wives' Cast
Source: TLC

Robyn Brown links the growing rift to the family’s Coyote Pass property dispute.

Robyn admitted that the property drama may have taken a toll on her relationship with Meri, saying she "always had Meri's back."

However, she voiced her confusion over Meri's feelings, questioning, 'Why tell me that you want to have a relationship with me and then ghost me?'

Photo of 'Sister Wives' Cast
Source: TLC

Speaking about the Coyote Pass property dispute, Meri said she will 'get some lawyers involved.'

She didn't mince words when expressing her anger over Robyn and Kody.

"I'm gonna have to get some lawyers involved," she threatened in the teaser, adding, "There's a few things that I will fight for, and this is one of them."

Sister Wives returns on April 20 in TLC after a brief hiatus.

