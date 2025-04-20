Meri Brown Gets Candid Over 'Divide' With Robyn in Explosive 'Sister Wives' Teaser

Meri Brown isn't holding back when it comes to her strained friendship with Robyn Brown on this week's Sister Wives!

The 54-year-old reality star shared the juicy details behind their estrangement in a sneak peek of the April 20 episode.

"There's so many people that are like 'she was a fraud, she was a liar, she was manipulating,'" Meri confessed to best friend Jenn Sullivan, shedding light on Robyn's controversial reputation.

As the tension simmered, Meri was quick to call out Jenn for her judgmental "look," asserting, “I'm being cautious…protective of Robyn."