'Sister Wives' Stars Kody and Robyn Brown Back Out of Coyote Pass Building Plans After Messy Splits

Although the Brown family initially bought the land so that they could build a home for each of the wives on the expansive Arizona property, as it stands, only Janelle, 54, has firm intentions on breaking ground.

Christine announced that she had left Kody in November 2021. She later moved to Utah to be closer to her adult children, Aspyn and Mykelti. This past January, Meri also revealed that she was no longer in a relationship with the father-of-18 and started a new life of her own away from Flagstaff.

"Meri's life is in Utah now, " the source said. "And especially after she and Kody divorced, she has no plans to be living anywhere close to her ex."