'Sister Wives' Stars Kody and Robyn Brown Back Out of Coyote Pass Building Plans After Messy Splits
And then there was one?
Sister Wives stars Kody and Robyn Brown have reportedly decided not to move forward with building a home on their shared Coyote Pass property after the Brown family patriarch's tumultuous splits from three of his former spouses.
"Kody and Robyn have no plans for building on Coyote Pass — at least not at this point," a source confirmed to a news outlet. "There have been no talks whatsoever."
"It's very expensive and they have to come to an agreement on what their plans actually are," added the source.
Although the Brown family initially bought the land so that they could build a home for each of the wives on the expansive Arizona property, as it stands, only Janelle, 54, has firm intentions on breaking ground.
Christine announced that she had left Kody in November 2021. She later moved to Utah to be closer to her adult children, Aspyn and Mykelti. This past January, Meri also revealed that she was no longer in a relationship with the father-of-18 and started a new life of her own away from Flagstaff.
"Meri's life is in Utah now, " the source said. "And especially after she and Kody divorced, she has no plans to be living anywhere close to her ex."
However, Janelle hasn't given up hope on making her dreams come true for the land. In the Season 18 premiere episode, the 54-year-old gushed to Christine about her plans for constructing a new home for herself and her 18-year-old daughter, Savanah.
"I thought we would be so much further along in the building process, but that's just taken a long time," she said in the episode, revealing that she hoped to start the build in the spring and be done in six to nine months after that.
The family first purchased Coyote Pass for a whopping $820,000 in 2018, after making the move from Las Vegas, Nev., to Flagstaff, Ariz. Discussions on how they would pay off the pricey property and when they would finally be able to build their forever homes were ongoing storylines in the hit TLC show over the past few seasons.
As of June 2, the deed of release confirmed that Coyote Pass had been "fully paid" off. Only Janelle has made efforts to actually live on the land. In Season 17, she purchased an RV and camped out on the property for several months.
The source spoke with The Sun about Kody and Robyn's plans for the land.