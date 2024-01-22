'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Makes Hilarious Joke After Her Boyfriend Amos Reveals He's Been Married 3 Times: 'I Beat You'

"I think it was the second time we talked," Meri agreed. "He was like, 'Yeah, I'm a really private person.' I'm like, 'Really?' He's like, 'Yeah. I'm not on social media. I'm a really private person. I don't let a lot of people into my life.' I'm like, 'Oh, so how private are you really?'"

Despite any potential concerns, the mother-of-one shared a special moment with her beau on the first night that they went out together.

"He hugged me, and honestly, it was the best hug," she gushed. "I just stood there and just let him keep hugging me. It was just a really very, very safe hug."