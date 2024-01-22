'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Makes Hilarious Joke After Her Boyfriend Amos Reveals He's Been Married 3 Times: 'I Beat You'
Sister Wives star Meri Brown barely bat an eye when her new boyfriend, Amos Andrews, revealed he'd been married several times on the reality star's latest installment of "Friday With Friends" on Instagram Live.
On January 19, Meri's best friend, Jen Sullivan, hit Amos with a series of rapid-fire questions about his past relationships, his finances and his family.
Throughout the conversation, Amos laughed as he confirmed he isn't related to Meri's ex-husband, Kody Brown, "in any way" and then admitted he had a bankruptcy in his past. Most interesting though was when he revealed he'd been married three times in the past.
"What?!" Meri asked, appearing to be surprised by his answer, before quipping, "I sort of have three ex-sister wives and an ex-husband. I beat you."
Jen also questioned her bestie's new man on whether Meri being a former polygamist "in the public eye on a television show" raised any "red flags" for him when they first met.
"Yes, yes," he replied honestly. "It was a little."
"I think it was the second time we talked," Meri agreed. "He was like, 'Yeah, I'm a really private person.' I'm like, 'Really?' He's like, 'Yeah. I'm not on social media. I'm a really private person. I don't let a lot of people into my life.' I'm like, 'Oh, so how private are you really?'"
Despite any potential concerns, the mother-of-one shared a special moment with her beau on the first night that they went out together.
"He hugged me, and honestly, it was the best hug," she gushed. "I just stood there and just let him keep hugging me. It was just a really very, very safe hug."
As OK! previously reported, Meri went Instagram official with Amos earlier this month on her 53rd birthday, telling her followers they'd been privately dating since October 2023.
"He's not 6 foot 6, nor is he a pilot, but he loves Christmas almost as much as I do, and we laugh a lot together, both of which are important elements to a relationship! Also, Zona absolutely loves him," she added, referring to her beloved dog. "I feel like I'm getting this year off to a great start, and I can't wait to share more with you as the year moves forward!"
Kody and Meri announced their decision to permanently "terminate" their relationship after more than 30 years of marriage in January 2023.
"During this process, we are committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all members of our family, and we are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships with the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace and love," she wrote in a joint statement with the father-of-18 at the time.