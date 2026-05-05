Craziest Outfits From the 2026 Met Gala — Including BLACKPINK Lisa's 3D Arms, Heidi Klum's Living Statue Look and More

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Bad Bunny

Source: MEGA Bad Bunny was completely unrecognizable at the 2026 Met Gala.

Bad Bunny went full futuristic for the 2026 Met Gala. The "DtMF" hitmaker gave a glimpse of an aged version of himself with the help of prosthetics by makeup artist Mike Marino. He presented himself in a black Zara suit complete with a cane, gray hair and transformative makeup to achieve the old man look.

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BLACKPINK's Lisa

Source: MEGA All BLACKPINK members attended the gala.

BLACKPINK's Lisa was a "New Woman" at the fashion fundraiser. The K-pop star hit the Met Gala stairs in a custom Robert Wun look, bedazzled with 66,960 Swarovski crystals. Her two sculptural arms held up her crystal-encrusted veil that flowed over the torso and trailed behind, settling onto the train's delicate fabric.

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Cardi B

Source: MEGA Cardi B reportedly attended the event even with a fever.

Cardi B went all out in a standout custom Marc Jacobs gown for the Met Gala's dress code, "Fashion Is Art." The standout lace look featured architectural shoulders and a cascading base, carefully tracing the rapper's famous figure while evoking a warped human silhouette.

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Gwendoline Christie

Source: MEGA Gwendoline Christie partnered with her boyfriend, Giles Deacon, to create the look.

Met Gala 2026 host committee member Gwendoline Christie worked with her longtime partner, British designer Giles Deacon, to pull off the eerily captivating ensemble. "I've wanted to wear Giles for the Met Gala since before I was even in a relationship with Giles, and that's 13 years ago," she told Vogue. "So this has been a long time coming." She paraded her red mermaid gown while holding a mask of her own face — which was reportedly Deacon's idea.

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Heidi Klum

Source: VOGUE/YouTube Heidi Klum recreated the Veiled Vestal statue at the 2026 Met Gala.

Referencing Raffaelle Monti's 1860 statue Veiled Lady, Heidi Klum delivered a standout look in a gray material crafted and molded to her body. Its form-fitting silhouette boasted fabric-like effects that evoked sheer movement and created a see-through wet look.

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Jordan Roth

Source: MEGA Jordan Roth also transformed into a living sculpture.

Jordan Roth had onlookers doing a double take when she walked the museum's red-carpeted staircase in a custom Robert Wun slate gray velvet dress, finished with a human-shaped sculpture at the back.

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Katy Perry

Katy Perry divided the public with her look.

Katy Perry accompanied her white strapless Stella McCartney dress with a bizarre face mask, which she later removed to reveal her face. Her Met Gala look also included a glove with a sixth finger, referencing the "viral spread of AI-generated fan art that depicted her on the Met Gala red carpet in 2024 and 2025, despite her not attending."

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Sam Smith

Source: MEGA Sam Smith was also part of the 2026 Met Gala's host committee.

Elevating the Met Gala drama, Sam Smith pulled out all the stops in an opulent black gown with a 52-pound crystal-encrusted cape. The singer added the finishing touch with a feather headpiece.

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Sarah Paulson

Source: MEGA Sarah Paulson made a bold statement at the fashion fundraiser.

Sarah Paulson was dressed in a gray ball gown and white opera gloves, but the dollar bill she wore over her eyes sparked the most buzz.

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Teyana Taylor

Source: MEGA Teyana Taylor has consistently dominated the Met Gala stairs with her looks.