Met Gala 2026 Littered With Bottles of Urine Amid Tense Protests Against Bezos-Sponsored Fashion Event in NYC

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Met Gala Monday is finally here but staffers found something on May 4 that seemed a little unwarranted. New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art reportedly was littered with tiny bottles filled with urine by boycotters in an effort to picket fashion biggest night.

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Urine Bottles Were Hidden Within the Met Museum

Source: MEGA The Met museum reportedly was littered with tiny bottles filled with urine by boycotters in an effort to picket the gala.

According to Daily Mail, the bottles were found by employees of the gala and hundreds of the items were allegedly hidden throughout the museum. In another stunt, baskets containing plastic water bottles were placed outside the building and seemingly urged people to relieve themselves in the containers. "The Met Gala VIP toilet. Installed in honor of Met Gala chair Jeff Bezos. Go ahead, it's good enough for his staff," the sign above the installation read.

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Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Are Sponsoring the Gala

Source: MEGA The couple reportedly paid $10 million to co-chair the fancy event.

The prank was reportedly done by British campaign group, Everyone Hates Elon, in an attempt to boycott Amazon found Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sánchez being sponsors of this year's Met Gala. The group also planted protests on the Chrysler Building and the Empire State Building on May 3. "Boycott the Bezos Met Gala," one note said. "No red carpet for [Donald] Trump's billionaires," another message read.

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Source: MEGA 'Vogue' editor Anna Wintour is the lead chairperson for the Met Gala.

The Amazon billionaire, 62, and the journalist, 56, are also serving as honorary chairs of the glitzy event. However, their involvement caused widespread backlash in recent weeks. "Billionaires shouldn’t exist in the same timeline where there are famines, conflicts, and so much deâth and injustice. F--- Jeff Bezos and f--- the Met Gala," one user recently blasted on X. "It’s literally the hunger games. Shame on all these greedy evil b------. You shall be defeated," someone else slammed. "With Lauren Sanchez, The Met Gala, has hit bottom and lost its cache," another wrote on social media.

Some A-Listers Are Skipping This Year's Event

Source: MEGA Meryl Streep is not attending the Met Gala on May 4.