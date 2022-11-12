Mia Thornton Is Using Her Platform To 'Break That Stigma' Surrounding Addiction

"There are times where I'm like, 'OK, we're not gonna talk about this.' I am very conscious of my mom and keeping her healthy and positive. She's such a beautiful, powerful queen and she battles with this on a daily basis," the brunette beauty exclusively tells OK!. "Having to hear it and relive it can be challenging for her, but she also finds power in knowing that she may have messed up, but she birthed a young princess who is now going out and saving people and also helping people just know that we're not alone."

"Mental health addiction and abuse is not something that we talk about inside of our households. I don't know why. I'm very adamant about continuing to just try to break that stigma. It is OK to talk about generational traumas and curses," she shares.