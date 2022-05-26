Meredith Marks Dishes On Following Your Passion, Authentic Friendships & Navigating 'RHOSLC' Drama

After becoming a founding member of RHOSLC in 2020, Marks has learned her fair share of lessons about friendship and loyalty. "For starters, it's a lot easier to authenticate a diamond than a friendship," the businesswoman laughs. "Communication is the key to absolutely everything."

"In any relationship or friendship I've learned that it's a lot easier to just be upfront and direct," Marks dishes. "You have to tell the person where you're at then to try and save them the pain of finding out your true feelings and that you've just been faking it with them the whole time."

"It's when you're deceiving someone into thinking that you have their best interest at heart and you don't that it's wrong. I try to see the best in people, but when someone shows you who they are, you have to believe it," she says.