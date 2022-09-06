Ashley Darby Confronts The End Of Her Tumultuous Marriage In 'RHOP' Season 7 Trailer

More relationship drama is explored in Dixon's scene. "I wanted to talk to Juan about getting a prenup," Dixon explained of her upcoming second marriage to Juan Dixon. "Are there clauses about infidelity?"

However, the biggest bombshell of the season is Darby finally calling it quits on her tumultuous union to husband Michael Darby after multiple cheating allegations were brought to light. "I'm going to be responsible for the well-being of these two kids," the "Coffee & Love" singer cried. "If anybody doesn't want anything to do with his family, I can't say he's a good man."