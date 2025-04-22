'RHOP' Star Mia Thornton 'Didn't Walk Away' From Bravo Show on Her Own: Source
Real Housewives of Potomac star Mia Thornton revealed she was leaving the show on April 21, but an insider dished exclusively to OK! they’re not buying she left on her own accord.
“With every new season comes a new beginning and I have some news to share,” Thornton wrote on Instagram. “My family and I have made the decision to relocate to Atlanta, and with that, I will not be returning to The Real Housewives of Potomac next season.”
Thornton called the past four seasons “an unforgettable journey” full of “growth, lessons, and so many incredible memories.”
“I want to thank Truly Original, Bravo, NBCUniversal, and Andy Cohen for believing in me and giving me the space to share my story,” she continued. “To my castmates: thank you for the laughs, the lessons, and the unforgettable moments. And to the amazing fans, your love and support has meant everything to me. I’ll always carry that with me.”
The reality starlet concluded by saying her “next chapter is already full of exciting opportunities,” and she “can’t wait” to take fans along for the ride.
“I don’t just make headlines — I make History,” she added. “Atlanta, brace yourself. The empire has expanded. #LegacyInTheMaking.”
Though the message sounded like she made the decision, a source exclusively told OK! otherwise.
“I am certain she wouldn’t walk away from her own,” the source revealed.
- 'RHOP' Star Mia Thornton Is Branded as 'the Biggest Liar on Bravo' After Tense Reunion, Claims Insider: 'She Doesn't Have an Honest Bone in Her Body'
- 'RHOP' Cast Believes 'Pathological Liar' Mia Thornton Returning to the Show Is 'Pointless,' Claims Insider: 'No One Likes Her'
- Mia Thornton Is Using Her Platform To 'Break That Stigma' Surrounding Addiction
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The insider added Thornton “didn’t actually live” in Potomac, as she would always “rent a place for the season.”
“That's why every season she lived somewhere else,” they added.
During the Season 9 reunion, which aired on February 23, the ladies called Thornton out, alleging she faked drama involving her family.
As the series aired, Thornton said she wasn’t sure who the father of her youngest son is, stating it's either her ex-husband, Gordon Thornton, or current boyfriend at the time, Inc. The women pressed her on the topic, as she claimed she underwent IVF with Gordon in order to get pregnant.
She said she could’ve been pregnant when the embryo she and Gordon created was transferred into her — possibly with Inc’s baby — but the women pushed back, claiming doctors do a pregnancy test prior to allowing an IVF transfer to occur.
Mia also recently claimed she and boyfriend Inc split, however, she posted a picture with Gordon. Additionally, her castmates don't buy the new romance, as they firmly believe she's still with Inc., as they allegedly reside in Atlanta, Ga.
While she claims to go back and forth, they further pushed the issue, asking if her kids are enrolled in school near Potomac. She said she homeschools her children, insisting they could be educated anywhere.