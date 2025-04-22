'RHOP' Star Mia Thornton 'Didn't Walk Away' From Bravo Show on Her Own: Source

“With every new season comes a new beginning and I have some news to share,” Thornton wrote on Instagram. “My family and I have made the decision to relocate to Atlanta, and with that, I will not be returning to The Real Housewives of Potomac next season.”

Thornton called the past four seasons “an unforgettable journey” full of “growth, lessons, and so many incredible memories.”

“I want to thank Truly Original, Bravo, NBCUniversal, and Andy Cohen for believing in me and giving me the space to share my story,” she continued. “To my castmates: thank you for the laughs, the lessons, and the unforgettable moments. And to the amazing fans, your love and support has meant everything to me. I’ll always carry that with me.”