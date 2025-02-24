'RHOP' Star Mia Thornton Is Branded as 'the Biggest Liar on Bravo' After Tense Reunion, Claims Insider: 'She Doesn't Have an Honest Bone in Her Body'
Mia Thornton was called out for being fake on Part 2 of The Real Housewives of Potomac’s Season 9 reunion — and, in the wake of the episode airing, an insider further slammed her while speaking to OK!.
During the reunion, which aired on February 23, the ladies called Thornton out, alleging she faked drama involving her family. During the season, Thornton said she wasn’t sure who the father of her youngest son is (either her ex-husband, Gordon Thornton, or current boyfriend at the time, Inc). The women pressed her on the topic, as she claimed she underwent IVF with Gordon in order to get pregnant. She said she could’ve been pregnant when the embryo she and Gordon created was transferred into her — possibly with Inc’s baby — but the women pushed back, claiming doctors do a pregnancy test prior to allowing an IVF transfer to occur.
Mia also recently claimed she and Inc split, even posting a picture with Gordon to her Instagram, however, her fellow castmates didn't buy this, as they firmly believed she was still with Inc.
Since viewers didn’t like their relationship, she tried posting a picture with Gordon to to attempt to get people in her corner. They even went as far as to accuse Mia, Gordon and Inc of being “all in on” a plan to create a good storyline for this season.
Additionally, her costars insisted Mia doesn’t even live in Virginia anymore, stating she resides in Atlanta, Ga., with Inc. While she claimed to go back and forth, they further pushed the issue, asking if her kids are enrolled in school near Potomac. She claimed to homeschool her children, and insisted they could be educated anywhere.
A source close to production spoke to OK! after the second portion of the reunion aired, claiming Mia is not being truthful about what's going on with her life.
“Mia is the biggest liar to step her big a-- feet and overly injected lips on Bravo,” they dished. “Not only does she not reside in Potomac, she doesn't reside in the state of Maryland.”
The source alleged Thornton told the production company upon her first season she was “building a home in Potomac.”
“That was her first lie,” they continued, “followed by having cancer, being left a lofty inheritance, being a CEO of a company that her husband allegedly stole money from to help her maintain her fake life on the show, [which], by the way, he was released of his duties because of it.”
The insider then shared Mia told “the most degrading lie of all” this season — “saying that her high school lover could be the father of her son.” “She doesn't have an honest bone in her body,” they concluded. “Yet, they were trying to make her the face of the franchise. She has cheapened the franchise.”
Part 3 of The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion is set to air Sunday, March 2, on Bravo at 8 p.m. ET.