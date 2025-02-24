'RHOP' Star Mia Thornton Is Branded as 'the Biggest Liar on Bravo' After Tense Reunion, Claims Insider: 'She Doesn't Have an Honest Bone in Her Body'

Mia Thornton was called out for being fake on Part 2 of The Real Housewives of Potomac ’s Season 9 reunion — and, in the wake of the episode airing, an insider further slammed her while speaking to OK!.

During the reunion , which aired on February 23, the ladies called Thornton out, alleging she faked drama involving her family. During the season, Thornton said she wasn’t sure who the father of her youngest son is (either her ex-husband, Gordon Thornton , or current boyfriend at the time, Inc ). The women pressed her on the topic, as she claimed she underwent IVF with Gordon in order to get pregnant. She said she could’ve been pregnant when the embryo she and Gordon created was transferred into her — possibly with Inc’s baby — but the women pushed back, claiming doctors do a pregnancy test prior to allowing an IVF transfer to occur.

Mia also recently claimed she and Inc split, even posting a picture with Gordon to her Instagram, however, her fellow castmates didn't buy this, as they firmly believed she was still with Inc.

Since viewers didn’t like their relationship, she tried posting a picture with Gordon to to attempt to get people in her corner. They even went as far as to accuse Mia, Gordon and Inc of being “all in on” a plan to create a good storyline for this season.

Additionally, her costars insisted Mia doesn’t even live in Virginia anymore, stating she resides in Atlanta, Ga., with Inc. While she claimed to go back and forth, they further pushed the issue, asking if her kids are enrolled in school near Potomac. She claimed to homeschool her children, and insisted they could be educated anywhere.