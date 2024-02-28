'RHOP' Reunion 'Chaos': Call Time Changed to 4 A.M. as Vice President Kamala Harris' Appearance on 'Sherri' Causes Confusion
Looks like it’s going to be an early wake-up for the cast of The Real Housewives of Potomac!
According to a source, Vice President Kamala Harris has seemingly shaken up the schedule for the stars of the popular Bravo show’s reunion, which is being filmed in the same studio as one of the VP's interviews.
Due to the politician’s Wednesday, February 28, appearance on Sherri Shepherd’s talk show, Sherri, the women’s call time had to be changed.
“Their schedule now has to be rearranged and pushed up to 4:30 in the morning. All of their food deliveries have to come before the street is totally blocked off by the Secret Service,” the insider revealed.
Before the Veep’s arrival to Manhattan’s Chelsea Studios on W. 26th St., the area has to be repoed off by Secret Service and deemed secure for Harris. Anyone trying to go through the road will have to first stop at metal detectors.
“The whole block will be shut down, so there will be a lot of organized chaos because of Harris’ arrival, which could mean their breakfast and lunch could be cold,” the source quipped of the celebrities' inconvenience.
Secret Service will allegedly require the reality TV stars to arrive at their reunion promptly at 4 a.m. and cannot leave their studio while the Vice President is scheduled to be in the building. The Washington, D.C., based cast will likely be waiting around for a while as Shepherd is scheduled to begin her show in front of a live studio audience at 1:30 p.m., and Harris will not leave until the episode wraps at 2:30 p.m.
“A lot of time and scheduling goes into those reunion shows. So the set decorations, time cards, flights, guest arrivals… have all been turned upside down. Those ladies are not known for their punctuality. So if they want to avoid any issues they better be in that studio before [the] Secret Service pulls up,” the insider noted.
While Harris is making life more difficult for the RHOP celebs, she has bigger fish to fry, as the 2024 presidential election is on the horizon.
- Kyle Richards Infuriated Over Sister Kathy Hilton's 'RHOBH' Success, Feels 'It's Unfair': Source
- Andy Cohen Will 'Gladly Give Up His Seat' To Nicki Minaj As Host Of 'Real Housewives Of Potomac' Reunion Special
- 'RHONJ' To Resume Filming After Coronavirus Shut Down Production; Will Focus On Teresa Giudice
Her Sherri appearance will likely be used to try to advance her and President Joe Biden’s position with the American public amid concerns for the 81-year-old’s ability to hold office.
During an interview with the Wall Street Journal, published on February 12, the 59-year-old assured she's ready to take over should something happen to the commander-in-chief.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“I am ready to serve. There’s no question about that,” Harris shared, adding that anyone who sees her on the job “walks away fully aware of my capacity to lead.”
Page Six reported on the source's remarks about the reunion scheduling.