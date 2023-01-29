Michael B. Jordan Jokes About Recovering From Lori Harvey Breakup On 'SNL'
Michael B. Jordan has all the jokes! The Black Panther actor candidly addressed his June 2022 breakup with Lori Harvey in his playful monologue for his Saturday Night Live hosting debut on Saturday, January 28.
Jordan began by noting that 20 years after his very first acting job on All My Children, he had directed his first film, Creed III.
"But, right after that I went through my very first public breakup," he revealed, referring to calling it quits with Harvey after over one year of dating. "Now, most people after a breakup are like, ‘I’m gonna get in better shape. But, I was already in Creed shape! So, I had to be like, ‘Alright, I guess I’ll learn a new language.’ Anyway, estoy en Raya."
"After the breakup, everyone thought I was so heartbroken because when the news came out, I was at a basketball game and they caught me looking [disappointed]," he continued. "Look, I was just chilling but the Internet decided that was me being sad."
"Lucky for me, if you Google ‘Sad Michael Jordan’ the first 8,000 results are [of the basketball star crying]," he joked.
The rest of the episode continued to gently poke fun at Jordan's status as a single man, when SNL cast member Ego Nwodim interrupted him to seemingly shoot her shot.
"Hey, Michael, I didn’t even know you were out here. I was just taking a walk around the studio, and I just threw this on," the 34-year-old said, dressed in a wedding gown and veil. "Oh my God, is this a wedding dress? I guess we could technically get married now then, huh?"
This comes six months after the Fruitvale Station actor's breakup with Steve Harvey's daughter. As OK! previously reported, the two parted ways early last summer and were said to be "completely heartbroken" over the split.
"Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term," a source spilled at the time. "He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time. They had great times together and brought out the best in each other."
And while Jordan has seemingly been swiping on celeb-loved dating app Raya, Harvey has since moved on with boyfriend Damson Idris after first sparking dating rumors with him in December.