Michael B. Jordan Jokes About Recovering From Lori Harvey Breakup On 'SNL'

Jordan began by noting that 20 years after his very first acting job on All My Children, he had directed his first film, Creed III.

"But, right after that I went through my very first public breakup," he revealed, referring to calling it quits with Harvey after over one year of dating. "Now, most people after a breakup are like, ‘I’m gonna get in better shape. But, I was already in Creed shape! So, I had to be like, ‘Alright, I guess I’ll learn a new language.’ Anyway, estoy en Raya."