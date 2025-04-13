Harry Styles 'Hasn’t Moved on' From Taylor Russell Split as She’s Rumored to Be Dating Michael B. Jordan: 'A Huge Blow for Him'
Harry Styles can't get ex-girlfriend Taylor Russell off his mind.
Though the stars broke up back in May 2024 after less than a year of dating, an insider claimed the singer "really hasn't moved on" from the actress.
"Apparently, Taylor was the one who initiated it and that has never happened to him before," the source explained to a news outlet. "They didn’t end on bad terms, but it was a huge blow for him, it’s the first time he’s ever been dumped so to see her with someone new has hit a real nerve."
The source was referring to the Bones and All star, 30, recently sparking romance rumors with Hollywood hunk Michael B. Jordan.
"She’s in London with a new guy, doing all the stuff they used to do together, which makes it even harder," the source said of how the "Adore You" singer, 31, is handling the situation.
"And it’s not like it’s just any guy, it’s Michael B. Jordan. Harry is actually a fan of his," the source pointed out. "He loved Black Panther and Creed, so it’s not like he can even turn his nose up and say she’s downgraded, the guy’s a pretty intimidating love rival."
While Russell and The Wire alum, 38, haven't shown any PDA while out together, the insider said, "Harry is definitely feeling the sting."
The actress and Jordan are also costars, as they'll play opposite each other in a remake of The Thomas Crown Affair, which Jordan is directing.
The "Golden" vocalist and Russell never commented on their low-key romance, which was exposed to the public when they were seen holding hands in London in July 2023.
In the following months, the Canadian star attended a few of Styles' concerts around the globe, and in return, he came out for the press night of her play The Effect, which took place in London.
Prior to meeting, the One Direction alum was in a nearly two-year relationship with his Don't Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde, 41.
"He's still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A.," one insider said of why they split in 2022. "It's a very amicable decision." At the time, the insider claimed the two were "still very close friends."
The pair's romance sparked tons of public interest due to their 10-year age gap.
