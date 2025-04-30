'Succumbing Is Not an Option': Michael Bolton Gives Rare Glimpse Inside His Aggressive Brain Cancer Battle

The famed singer underwent emergency surgery to remove an entire tumor in December 2023 and has since had another brain surgery due to an infection. He’s also undergone radiation and chemotherapy treatment. While he has an MRI every two months to check for tumor recurrence, his most recent scan was clear.

“I find comfort in general more easily,” he said, noting he’s asked his doctors not to share his prognosis with him so he can remain positive. “[The whole experience] gives me a heightened sense of appreciation. It’s unthinkable for it to be okay not to make the most of your life. I think we develop capabilities and problem management, and we learn how to make the best out of a bad situation. You have to be a cheerleader for yourself.”

Bolton also shared how going through this fight has made him start to think about his legacy and what he will leave behind for his three daughters and six grandchildren.