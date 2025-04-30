'Succumbing Is Not an Option': Michael Bolton Gives Rare Glimpse Inside His Aggressive Brain Cancer Battle
Michael Bolton got candid about his battle with glioblastoma, a rare form of brain cancer, in a new interview.
“You’re reaching into your resources and your resolve in a way that you never would have thought,” he said to People. “Succumbing to the challenge is not an option. You’re really quickly drawn into a duel. I guess that’s the way you find out what you’re made of.”
Bolton detailed that when you “find yourself in any kind of challenging position,” knowing “you’re not alone” is a “big deal.”
The famed singer underwent emergency surgery to remove an entire tumor in December 2023 and has since had another brain surgery due to an infection. He’s also undergone radiation and chemotherapy treatment. While he has an MRI every two months to check for tumor recurrence, his most recent scan was clear.
“I find comfort in general more easily,” he said, noting he’s asked his doctors not to share his prognosis with him so he can remain positive. “[The whole experience] gives me a heightened sense of appreciation. It’s unthinkable for it to be okay not to make the most of your life. I think we develop capabilities and problem management, and we learn how to make the best out of a bad situation. You have to be a cheerleader for yourself.”
Bolton also shared how going through this fight has made him start to think about his legacy and what he will leave behind for his three daughters and six grandchildren.
“How do I give things that they can take forward?” he asked. “Life lessons, love, any kind of validation that I can give — I want to be on the right side of that so they feel great about who they are.”
“It’s a reality of mortality,” he added. “Suddenly a new light has gone on that raises questions, including, ‘Am I doing the best that I can do with my time?’"
Bolton made it clear he’s not succumbing to cancer without pushing back, as he still leads an active lifestyle, which includes meditating daily, working with a personal trainer and taking voice lessons.
“I want to keep going,” he shared. “I feel there’s still a lot to do on the fight side. I got a title for a song: ‘Ain’t Going Down Without a Fight.’”
After People’s interview went live, Bolton took to Instagram to write, “The story of my cancer diagnosis was just published by People magazine. Sharing such a profoundly personal chapter of my life hasn’t been easy… My hope in sharing this part of my journey is that it might offer comfort to other families facing similar challenges, and perhaps even inspire those navigating their own adversity.”