Michael Bolton Reveals He's 'Recuperating at Home' After Undergoing 'Immediate Surgery' for a Brain Tumor
Michael Bolton experienced a private health struggle this holiday season. The "When a Man Loves a Woman" singer took to his Facebook on Friday, January 5, to share he recently underwent surgery to remove a brain tumor.
"I want to start by wishing everyone a very happy and healthy new year!" he penned. "I also want to share that 2023 ended up presenting me with some very unexpected challenges."
"Just before the holidays, it was discovered that I had a brain tumor, which required immediate surgery," he continued. "Thanks to my incredible medical team, the surgery was a success. I am now recuperating at home and surrounded by the tremendous love and support of my family."
"For the next couple of months, I will be devoting my time and energy to my recovery which means I’ll have to take a temporary break from touring," he added. "It is always the hardest thing for me to ever disappoint my fans or postpone a show, but have no doubt I am working hard to accelerate my recovery and get back to performing soon."
"I am beyond grateful for all the love and support you have so generously shown me through the years," he said. "Know that I’m keeping your positive messages in my heart, and I’ll give you more updates as soon as I can."
He concluded the message by saying, "Much love always, MB."
Fans flooded the comments section with encouraging words for the beloved performer.
"Wishing you a speedy recovery! I had a brain tumor removed 12 years ago," one fan wrote. "Listen to your body and rest when you need to. Looking forward to seeing you on tour again!"
"So sorry for what you are going through, I hope you have a fast recovery," another replied. "You were so cool to me back in 1980 when I took singing lessons from you on Chapel St. You have a huge impact on me and I appreciate all you did for me. Thank you MB."
"Oh my! Glad they found it and got surgery and you are healing," a third said. "Be patience and listen to your doctors. We will be waiting patiently for your return once you are ready!!"