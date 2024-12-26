Michael Bolton Shares Rare Family Photo 1 Year After Cancer Diagnosis
Michael Bolton is celebrating Christmas with family amid his health woes.
The “To Love Somebody” hitmaker took to Facebook to share a heartfelt photo of his brood sitting closely on a couch with his ex-wife, Maureen McGuire, and their three daughters — Isa, Holly and Taryn — one year after his cancer diagnosis.
“Sending warm wishes for a holiday season filled with peace, love, and joy,” the artist captioned the post. “May the New Year bring health, happiness, and countless moments to cherish.”
“Here’s to fresh starts and beautiful moments in 2025!” he continued.
In the photo, Bolton sported a Santa hat and a festive red-and-white Grinch shirt under a black sweater. The ladies appeared to coordinate, rocking matching pajama tops, while a light blue holiday-themed blanket with snowmen and Christmas trees added an extra cozy touch.
This time last year, the Grammy-winning artist revealed he had been diagnosed with cancer.
“Just before the holidays, it was discovered that I had a brain tumor, which required immediate surgery. Thanks to my incredible medical team, the surgery was a success. I am now recuperating at home and surrounded by the tremendous love and support of my family,” he penned via Facebook at the time.
“For the next couple of months, I will be devoting my time and energy to my recovery which means I’ll have to take a temporary break from touring. It is always the hardest thing for me to ever disappoint my fans or postpone a show, but have no doubt I am working hard to accelerate my recovery and get back to performing soon,” he explained.
Bolton expressed deep gratitude to his fans for their well-wishes during his health scare.
“I am beyond grateful for all the love and support you have so generously shown me through the years. Know that I’m keeping your positive messages in my heart, and I’ll give you more updates as soon as I can. Love, MB,” he concluded.
In October, Bolton canceled a few of his concerts, stating he's not "100 percent yet" and is still on the "road to recovery."
“It is challenging and often times frustrating because I just want to be out there performing for you but I need a little more time to build back my full strength and stamina,” he shared on Facebook. “My progress is good and I have been able to get a little work done on a couple exciting projects that you’ll be hearing about very soon.”
With more than 75 million records sold and a career packed with chart-topping hits, Bolton remains a music icon.
He’s best known for his emotional ballads, including the Grammy-winning “How Am I Supposed to Live Without You” and his unforgettable rendition of “When a Man Loves a Woman,” which reached No. 1 on both the Billboard Hot 100 and Adult Contemporary charts.