Michael Caine Reflects on Oscar Fame, Filming Flops in Revealing New Memoir

In a bold twist of Hollywood irony, Michael Caine missed the 1987 Oscars where he snagged Best Supporting Actor for his role in Hannah and Her Sisters. Why? Exhaustion from filming Jaws: The Revenge – a movie often dubbed the black sheep of his illustrious career!

"When people said to me, 'That was the worst film I’ve ever seen!', I’d say, 'Probably, but it paid for a beautiful house for my mother, so what’s your problem?'" he reveals in his candid memoir, Don’t Look Back, You’ll Trip Over, obtained by Closer. “Second, I won my first Oscar just after filming Jaws. Talk about a contrast."