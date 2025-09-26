'SNL' Star Michael Che Reveals Kanye West Apologized for His Rant: 'It Didn't Seem Like He Was His Normal Self'

Article continues below advertisement

Michael Che said Kanye West once pulled him aside to apologize after his infamous 2018 political rant on Saturday Night Live. At the time, West showed up on stage in his red Make America Great Again hat. As the live episode wrapped, he insisted the cast stay on stage while he spoke to the audience, defending his support for Donald Trump. He even said the cast had tried to “bully” him into taking off the hat and addressed people calling him out for backing a “racist” president.

Article continues below advertisement

One year later, when Eddie Murphy hosted SNL in 2019, Che and West ran into each other again — which is when the rapper caught him off guard. “Every Black person in Hollywood was at this show,” Che recalled he told SiriusXM’s "The Bonfire" on Thursday, September 25. “I had a lot in that show, and I was running around crazy and people were just in my dressing room kind of using it as their green room. I had no place to really go.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: The Bonfire SXM/YouTube Michael Che revealed that Kanye West once apologized to him after his 2018 'SNL' rant.

Article continues below advertisement

“He’s coming out the elevator bay, and as soon as he sees me, he goes, ‘I owe you an apology,’” Che said. “And I hadn’t seen him in years. I didn’t even know if he remembered that that happened because he was saying so much. And he was like, ‘I owe you an apology.’ And we talked and I never brought it up again.”

Article continues below advertisement

Looking back, Che said something was off with the "Vultures" rapper. “It didn’t seem like he was his normal self,” he admitted. “Because he’d been at the show a million times. So it seemed like he was kind of not behaving like himself. So we were just like, ‘What’s going on?’ We were trying very hard.” “When that happened, and he made it seem like we was bullying him, I was like, ‘Why would you say that?’ Like, what happened that you felt that way?” he said.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Michael Che said Kanye West 'didn’t seem like his normal self' that night.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Clips of their tense exchange later appeared in the unauthorized Ye documentary In Whose Name. In one scene, Che pressed West directly: “Why you gotta call me out on the f-----’ [stage] if I don’t got a chance to say anything for myself? I’m the Black comedian that made a joke about [Bill] Cosby.” He added, “We treat everybody that come in like family, and you’re gonna sell us out? We look up to you, we love you. What you got against us?”

Article continues below advertisement

Kanye West Full SNL Rant pieced together @kanyewest pic.twitter.com/wFb4dnyzeZ — Scott Skrt Skrt (@scott_skrt) May 25, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

Source: SNL At the time, Kanye West wore a red MAGA hat and accused the cast of trying to 'bully' him.

Article continues below advertisement

West's documentary, released September 19, pulled back the curtain on the musician's private life, highlighting his struggles with bipolar disorder, the fallout from his marriage and the public backlash. His ex-wife Kim Kardashian even appeared, saying, “Your personality was not like this a few years ago.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian also noticed Kanye West's personality shift.