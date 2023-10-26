Everything Kanye West Has Said About His Bipolar Diagnosis in 7 Clicks

After dropping his solo album YE, Kanye West had a sit-down interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! where he opened up about his mental health and the importance of speaking about it. His music project's artwork featured the words, "I hate being bipolar it's awesome."

Jimmy Kimmel that he felt like being bipolar became part of what made West brilliant.

"Yeah. I think that's another one of those things where people are like, 'How are you gonna talk about it?'" the award-winning singer said. "It's not an opposite. It's not 'I hate being bipolar, it's awesome.' It's actually, it drives more of how you really feel. It doesn't do an opposite thing."