Article continues below advertisement
Donald Trump Will Turn on Elon Musk and 'Ultimately Go After His Money,' President's Former Ally Predicts

Composite photo of Michael Cohen, Elon Musk and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Michael Cohen predicted Donald Trump will turn on Elon Musk and 'ultimately go after his money.'

By:

June 2 2025, Published 10:22 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s former lawyer, predicted the president will turn on Elon Musk and come after him after they no longer work together.

Speaking on a news program, Cohen said he’s long thought Trump and Musk’s “bromance was going to come to an end" one day.

Article continues below advertisement

'Trump Wil Ultimately Go After Elon's Money'

Source: @MSNBC/YouTube

Michael Cohen said Donald Trump will 'figure out' how Elon Musk 'took advantage of the United States of America.'

“I’m going to say Trump will ultimately go after Elon’s money next, because it bothers him that he is the richest man in the world,” he continued. “Yes, he used him for his money. Now he’s going to go and he’s going to figure out how Elon, with his companies, took advantage of the United States of America.”

Cohen noted he thinks Trump may end up using the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which Musk headed up, to turn against the Tesla founder.

Article continues below advertisement

'They're Going to Claw It Back'

Photo of Michael Cohen
Source: @MSNBC/YouTube

Michael Cohen predicted Donald Trump will 'do to Elon Musk... what Mohammed bin Salman did to the other members of the royal family.'

“They’re going to turn around,” Cohen stated, “use DOGE to go, ‘Right, government efficiency, fraud, waste, and abuse. How is it that he got $7,000 as a credit for every Tesla vehicle that was sold? That’s where his billions were made. Why should the United States pay for electric vehicles? Pay your own car if that’s what you want.’ So they’re going to claw it back.”

“He’s going to do to Elon Musk, my prediction, what Mohammed bin Salman did to the other members of the royal family,” Cohen added.

MORE ON:
michael cohen

Article continues below advertisement

Elon Musk Stepped Down From Leading DOGE

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump confirmed Elon Musk was leaving his position but 'will always be with us.'

As OK! reported, Musk announced on May 28 he was stepping down from his role heading DOGE.

"As my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President @realDonaldTrump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending," Musk said in a statement on social media platform X. “The @DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government."

Trump also announced Musk’s departure, writing on Truth Social on May 29, "I am having a Press Conference tomorrow at 1:30 P.M. EST, with Elon Musk, at the Oval Office. This will be his last day, but not really, because he will, always, be with us, helping all the way. Elon is terrific!"

Elon Musk's Alleged Drug Use

Photo of Elon Musk
Source: MEGA

Elon Musk was accusd of using drugs on a 'large scale' while campaigning for Donald Trump in 2024.

In the wake of his exit, a report came out alleging Musk used drugs on a “large scale” while on the campaign trail for Trump in 2024.

A news outlet shared Musk allegedly took so much ketamine that his bladder ended up damaged and was an avid user of ecstasy and magic mushrooms. He also allegedly carried a box around with him chock full of pills, including Adderall, according to a photo multiple media outlets state they were privy to.

