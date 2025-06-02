Donald Trump Will Turn on Elon Musk and 'Ultimately Go After His Money,' President's Former Ally Predicts

As OK! reported, Musk announced on May 28 he was stepping down from his role heading DOGE.

"As my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President @realDonaldTrump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending," Musk said in a statement on social media platform X. “The @DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government."

Trump also announced Musk’s departure, writing on Truth Social on May 29, "I am having a Press Conference tomorrow at 1:30 P.M. EST, with Elon Musk, at the Oval Office. This will be his last day, but not really, because he will, always, be with us, helping all the way. Elon is terrific!"