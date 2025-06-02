Donald Trump Will Turn on Elon Musk and 'Ultimately Go After His Money,' President's Former Ally Predicts
Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s former lawyer, predicted the president will turn on Elon Musk and come after him after they no longer work together.
Speaking on a news program, Cohen said he’s long thought Trump and Musk’s “bromance was going to come to an end" one day.
'Trump Wil Ultimately Go After Elon's Money'
“I’m going to say Trump will ultimately go after Elon’s money next, because it bothers him that he is the richest man in the world,” he continued. “Yes, he used him for his money. Now he’s going to go and he’s going to figure out how Elon, with his companies, took advantage of the United States of America.”
Cohen noted he thinks Trump may end up using the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which Musk headed up, to turn against the Tesla founder.
'They're Going to Claw It Back'
“They’re going to turn around,” Cohen stated, “use DOGE to go, ‘Right, government efficiency, fraud, waste, and abuse. How is it that he got $7,000 as a credit for every Tesla vehicle that was sold? That’s where his billions were made. Why should the United States pay for electric vehicles? Pay your own car if that’s what you want.’ So they’re going to claw it back.”
“He’s going to do to Elon Musk, my prediction, what Mohammed bin Salman did to the other members of the royal family,” Cohen added.
Elon Musk Stepped Down From Leading DOGE
As OK! reported, Musk announced on May 28 he was stepping down from his role heading DOGE.
"As my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President @realDonaldTrump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending," Musk said in a statement on social media platform X. “The @DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government."
Trump also announced Musk’s departure, writing on Truth Social on May 29, "I am having a Press Conference tomorrow at 1:30 P.M. EST, with Elon Musk, at the Oval Office. This will be his last day, but not really, because he will, always, be with us, helping all the way. Elon is terrific!"
Elon Musk's Alleged Drug Use
In the wake of his exit, a report came out alleging Musk used drugs on a “large scale” while on the campaign trail for Trump in 2024.
A news outlet shared Musk allegedly took so much ketamine that his bladder ended up damaged and was an avid user of ecstasy and magic mushrooms. He also allegedly carried a box around with him chock full of pills, including Adderall, according to a photo multiple media outlets state they were privy to.