President Donald Trump Claims He Couldn't 'Find Anyone Smarter' Than Elon Musk to Run DOGE: 'He's an Amazing Person'

DOGE is charged with reducing government expenses and trimming U.S. bureaucracy.

The plan is to save between $2 and $3 trillion, and the task has begun with a massive offer of incentivized redundancies, which some 75,000 officials have accepted, along with the dismissal of tens of thousands of public employees.

Musk has been heavily criticized for leading the charge and essentially turning the U.S. government upside down despite no one electing him to do so.

Several judges have tried to stop the billionaire and his initiatives in the courts, and he has faced accusations from some media outlets and legal experts that he is “provoking a constitutional crisis.”