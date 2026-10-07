Michael Douglas Reveals How Debra Winger’s Bizarre Bite Led to Kathleen Turner’s 'Romancing the Stone' Role: 'I Broke Down Crying'

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Michael Douglas reflected on the bizarre way he discovered Kathleen Turner for Romancing the Stone. The 82-year-old opened up about casting the 1984 adventure film, which he produced, in the October 6 episode of Kelly Ripa's "Let's Talk Off Camera" podcast. Douglas revealed that Turner earned the leading role only after he was bizarrely bitten by Debra Winger.

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Source: MEGA Debra Winger was originally thought of for 'Romancing the Stone.'

"I was developing the project, and the studio really wanted Debra Winger," he explained. "They were very high on Debra Winger. She had done An Officer and a Gentleman and was very big, and she was actually in the middle of making Terms of Endearment." Naturally, he met with the actress while he and director Robert Zemeckis were traveling. "So Bob and I had gone down to Mexico to begin pre-production on the picture, and we were getting a real sense of how difficult this romantic, lightweight kind of comedy was going to be," Douglas admitted. "Like the old story, the script says, 'Rome burns.' Two words cost millions of dollars. In our case, it was the mudslide, figuring out how to do the mudslide," he added.

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'She Bites Me in My Thing'

Source: MEGA Michael Douglas travled to Texas to meet with Debra WInger.

The men met up with Winger in Texas while she was filming to try and persuade her to join their movie, which was proving difficult to cast. "We were trying to woo her to do the picture," he recalled. "I had met with her once already in L.A., and we were there in Texas. We pulled up to go woo her, and we had another wet dinner, shall we say? A very wet dinner." The dinner took a bizarre turn when Winger's off-kilter sense of humor reared its head. "We’re heading on back to the hotel, and the way you might punch somebody in the arm to kind of, 'Oh, you,' and punch them in the arm, Debra leans over and she bites me," he laughed. "She bites me in my thing."

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Source: MEGA Michael Douglas tapped Kathleen Turner following Debra Winger's antics.

Douglas admitted Winger's bite broke his skin just "a little bit." "It was kind of her way, her joking kind of way," he added, noting that the little joke had kept him from including her in his movie. "So we get back down. We’re finishing up my location scout in Mexico. We know how difficult the picture is going to be, and I’m having my studio meeting now to hear about Debra Winger and all this," Douglas continued. He seemingly revealed his injury as he pleaded with the company to choose any other leading actress. "I go into the studio meeting, and I break down crying and say, 'I can’t go to Mexico with Debra,'" he gushed. "I said, 'Look at this.' And they go, 'Calm down, Michael. Calm down.' They always thought it was a joke."

'She Was Fantastic'

Source: MEGA Kathleen Turner was 'fantastic' in 'Romancing the Stone.'