HEALTH Michael Douglas Planned to 'Kidnap' Troubled Son Cameron and 'Force Him Into Rehab' During His Drug Addiction Source: MEGA Michael Douglas nearly orchestrated a kidnapping to force his heavily addicted son into treatment before ultimately abandoning the plan Joshua Sila Oct. 13 2026, Published 11:23 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Michael Douglas once considered an extreme measure to get his son Cameron Douglas into treatment as his drug addiction worsened. "When he was really strung out in New York, I decided I was going to kidnap him and force him into rehab," the actor wrote in his new memoir, One Helluva Ride. The plan never went ahead.

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Cameron Realized His Father Had a Plan

Source: MEGA Michael Douglas recruited two men to force his son into rehab but backed out after realizing how risky the plan was.

The two-time Academy Award winner recalled arranging for two men to help him take Cameron to rehab against his will. During a walk with Cameron's dog, he offered to hold the leash, raising his son's suspicions. Cameron soon realized what his father was planning. "He looked at me, like, 'Dad, how could you?' Like I had broken his heart. Again," Michael wrote. The Wall Street star ultimately abandoned the idea after recognizing how difficult and risky it would be to snag his son.

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Michael Struggled With Guilt Over His Son's Addiction

Source: MEGA Michael Douglas accepted blame for being an absent father, regretting that career demands and a strained marriage isolated his son.

The Oscar-winning actor and producer also reflected on his own role in Cameron's upbringing and the guilt he carried as his son struggled with substance abuse. "I have been blamed at times for being an absent father to Cameron. I'm willing to accept part of that charge," Michael expressed. The seasoned screen legend acknowledged that his career kept him away from home. Problems in his marriage to Cameron's mother, Diandra Luker, added to the strain. He also regretted that Cameron learned about his parents' separation through media reports while attending boarding school.

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Michael Admitted He Didn't Understand Addiction

Source: MEGA Michael Douglas admitted that despite his own rehabilitation history, he completely misunderstood addiction.

The Fatal Attraction lead also discussed his own past with drugs and alcohol. "I experimented with a lot of drugs in my younger days," he confessed, revealing that he later sought treatment. "At the time, even though I had been to rehab myself, I didn't fully understand addiction," he wrote. The decorated entertainer described how his initial guilt gradually gave way to frustration as Cameron's struggles continued. "Guilt was replaced by resentment. I could not believe that my son, whom I loved dearly, would keep slamming his head into a brick wall like this over and over," Michael recalled.

Cameron Served 7 Years in Prison

Source: MEGA Cameron Douglas ultimately served seven years in federal prison for drug offenses and went on to release a memoir.