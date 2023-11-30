OK Magazine
Michael Douglas Admits Watching Son Cameron Go to Prison Was the 'Toughest Time for Me and My Heart'

Source: Mega
Nov. 30 2023, Published 4:45 p.m. ET

Michael Douglas is getting honest about the most heartbreaking time of his life.

During the Basic Instinct actor's recent masterclass at the International Film Festival of India, the movie star, 79, opened up about watching his son Cameron Douglas struggle in his battle with drug addiction.

Source: Mega

Michael Douglas opened up about his son Cameron Douglas' struggles.

"The hardest time for me I think was with my oldest son, Cameron, who was in prison, incarcerated for seven and a half years," the Wall Street star began of the now 44-year-old's sentence for allegedly selling large amounts of meth and cocaine over three years.

"He was a drug addict and [had] issues, serious issues. That was the toughest time for me, my heart. And not to mention, dealing with his addiction," he continued of his eldest child, whom he shares with ex-wife Diandra Luker.

Source: Mega

Michael Douglas admitted Cameron Douglas' drug battle was incredibly 'tough' for him.

"The problem with drugs is sometimes you have to bottom out before you realize," Michael said of Cameron being put into solitary confinement. "And in his case, because he was involved in selling, in terms of having enough money for his drug habit, and got caught. And then you get a very severe sentence for a nonviolent drug offense."

While Cameron was away, the film producer was diagnosed with cancer, adding that the stress from his son's issues may have taken a toll on his physical health. "It made me understand probably even more deeply drug addiction. I mean, the chemical addiction to drugs and how difficult and how strong it is, what it creates your mind to do what you do to hang on to that addiction," he explained.

Source: Mega

Michael Douglas shares Cameron Douglas with his ex-wife, Diandra Luker.

Michael Douglas

Michael has discussed his son's issues in the past, even on TV.

"My son was a drug dealer and he's been trying to kill himself for a while," he spilled during a 2010 appearance on Today. "I can't condone his behavior and I think the court recognized his drug addiction as well as the crime that he committed. It's an adequate, I think, amount of time for anybody to spend in jail."

Source: Mega

Cameron Douglas was in prison for seven and a half years.

Source: OK!

Last year, Michael — who also shares 23-year-old son Dylan and 20-year-old daughter Carys with wife Catherine Zeta-Jones — shared a sweet birthday tribute to his firstborn.

"Happy birthday Cameron! With my love and admiration, here’s to your great new year!" the patriarch penned in the sweet message to his boy.

"Thank you Dad," The Runner actor responded back to his father's well wishes.

Variety obtained the quotes from Michael's masterclass at the International Film Festival of India.

