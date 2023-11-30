Michael Douglas Admits Watching Son Cameron Go to Prison Was the 'Toughest Time for Me and My Heart'

"The problem with drugs is sometimes you have to bottom out before you realize," Michael said of Cameron being put into solitary confinement. "And in his case, because he was involved in selling, in terms of having enough money for his drug habit, and got caught. And then you get a very severe sentence for a nonviolent drug offense."

While Cameron was away, the film producer was diagnosed with cancer, adding that the stress from his son's issues may have taken a toll on his physical health. "It made me understand probably even more deeply drug addiction. I mean, the chemical addiction to drugs and how difficult and how strong it is, what it creates your mind to do what you do to hang on to that addiction," he explained.