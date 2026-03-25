Michael Douglas Recalls Oliver Stone’s Brutal Critique During 'Wall Street' Filming

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Michael Douglas shared a memorable experience from the filming of Wall Street that showcased the intense relationship between an actor and his director. During a recent conversation at the TCM Classic Film Festival in New York City, Douglas revealed the harsh words spoken by director Oliver Stone just two weeks into shooting.

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Source: Turner Classic Movies/YouTube Michael Douglas shared a tough moment with Oliver Stone.

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"You look like you’ve never acted before in your life," Stone reportedly told Douglas, shaking the actor’s confidence. Despite this criticism, Douglas expressed deep appreciation for the opportunity to play Gordon Gekko, a role that earned him an Academy Award for Best Actor.

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Source: MEGA Oliver Stone criticized his acting early in filming.

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The encounter took place on January 31 at the film festival, where Douglas recounted the moment Stone knocked on his trailer door. "Hey Mike, it’s Oliver. Can I come in?" Douglas welcomed him, unaware of the confrontation that would ensue. Stone opened the dialogue with a direct question: "Are you doing drugs?" Douglas firmly denied the accusation, responding, "No, I’m not doing drugs." Stone's next comment, "Because you look like you’ve never acted before in your life," left Douglas stunned. At that point in his career, he typically avoided watching dailies, the raw footage from filming. He explained, "I don’t like to look at the dailies, because I’m one of those guys that always sees what’s wrong or what’s not going to be in the film."

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Source: MEGA The comment shocked Michael Douglas at the time.

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Under Stone's urging, Douglas decided to review two scenes, one featuring a limo ride with his young costar Charlie Sheen. Upon reflection, he found the footage "pretty good," leading to a moment of agreement with Stone. "Yeah, it is, isn’t it?" Stone remarked, acknowledging Douglas's performance. Douglas reflected on Stone's willingness to challenge him, stating, "He was willing for me to hate his guts for the rest of this movie to get that extra little push." This approach ultimately helped Douglas elevate his performance and contributed to the film's success.

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Source: MEGA The role earned the actor an Academy Award.

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In an interview with Matt Zoller Seitz featured in The Oliver Stone Experience, Stone shared insights on Douglas's acting style. He noted, "I think he was more comfortable [playing a villain], but I think Michael struggles for comfort levels." Stone explained that Douglas' performance as Gekko surprised audiences, which he believed played a role in the actor’s Oscar win.