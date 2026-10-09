Michael Douglas Reveals Why He Refused David Letterman's Show for 18 Years: 'He Had Crossed a Line'
Oct. 9 2026, Published 6:41 a.m. ET
Michael Douglas said David Letterman “had crossed a line,” revealing why he refused to return to the host’s show for 18 years.
In his new memoir, One Helluva Ride, the actor opened up about a past appearance that left him feeling that the late-night host had gone too far.
Michael Douglas Felt David Letterman Made Fun of His Mother
According to Douglas, the tension began when Letterman played a television commercial featuring his late mother, Diana Dill, during an earlier episode of Late Show with David Letterman.
The clip caught the 82-year-old off guard, as Letterman played it “without warning” before beginning to question him about it.
“It felt like he was making fun of my mother,” he wrote, as revealed by People.
The experience left Douglas with a different impression of the host, whose comedic style often pushed boundaries.
“That appearance ‘left me feeling like he had a real nasty sense of humor," he recalled.
After that, he wanted nothing to do with returning to the show, even when the producers continued reaching out.
“Whenever the producers of the show requested to have me back on, I always refused. I said no for eighteen straight years. Dave wrote me personal letters to apologize, but my feelings didn’t change," he added.
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The years-long standoff finally ended in 2010, when Douglas was promoting Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps, the sequel to his Oscar-winning 1987 film Wall Street.
At the time, the Ant-Man star was also preparing to share news of his stage IV throat cancer diagnosis with the public. He ultimately chose Letterman’s show for the announcement, deciding it was time to move on from their disagreement.
“With this new diagnosis, it was time to bury the hatchet with Dave,” Douglas recalled.
He later described the comedian as “respectful” and said the host asked “sincere and sympathetic questions” about his diagnosis and treatment.
Letterman also hugged the actor after he discussed his doctors’ prognosis and radiation treatment.
Douglas became cancer-free in 2011.
Michael Douglas Said Life Is Too Short to Hold Grudges
Looking back, Michael also reflected on his tendency to hold grudges, something he shared with his father, legendary actor Kirk Douglas.
“For years, my father and I had held on to grudges, used them to fuel our achievements, and looked to show people it was a mistake to cross a Douglas,” he wrote.
However, making peace with David helped him recognize the emotional toll of holding on to resentment.
“But it felt so nice to clear the air with Dave, and for the first time I felt like life is too short to hold on to feuds. Letting go felt like it was more of a favor to myself than to Dave. Those grudges were a weight I carried, and I was done with revenge," he added.
Although Michael had spent decades building a remarkable career in Hollywood, he appeared to be looking at life differently now.
In the memoir, he revealed that he had “traded the adventures for making movies for adventures with my family,” making time for trips with Catherine Zeta-Jones and their children.
He also made it clear that he had not officially retired, though he was no longer as focused on work.
“But it takes something special to pull me away from my wonderful life now,” he stated.