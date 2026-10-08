Michael Douglas Reveals Why His Marriage to Catherine-Zeta Jones Works: 'A Good Sense of Humor Doesn't Hurt'
Oct. 8 2026, Published 7:51 a.m. ET
Michael Douglas revealed why his romance with Catherine Zeta-Jones works.
“A good sense of humor doesn’t hurt, number one," he shared in a new interview.
The Wall Street actor also stressed how talking through disagreements without resorting to absolutes may help one's marriage.
Michael Douglas Says They 'Talk Things Out'
Douglas said, "And talking things out. Never using the words ‘never’ or ‘always’ when you get angry with each other. And putting yourself in the other person’s position before you make your value judgment."
The Basic Instinct actor also noted what attracted him to Zeta-Jones.
Douglas said, "But you gotta have fun. When I first met her, I said, ‘Do you like golf?’ She said, ‘I love golf.’ Well, I melted.”
The Pair Briefly Separated
Douglas and Zeta Jones briefly separated in 2013 before reconciling the following year. While promoting his new memoir, One Helluva Ride, the actor reflected on their time apart.
“Communication, talking. It’s an English trait — I know my mother had it — where you don’t talk about things that are uncomfortable," he noted.
He added, “I think sometimes because you don’t know the answers, you don’t want to ask the questions. I think we have to be able to talk out some things. It’s made it easier for us to understand each other."
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Michael Douglas on Why He 'Never Gave Up Hope'
Douglas said "he never gave up hope" that he and Zeta-Jones would reconcile.
“It was a mutual … You know, we had our problems, but I love her dearly and, 25 years, you know,” Douglas said. “I mean, I don’t know about your marital status, but marriage is a lot of work, you know.”
Despite stating that "marriage is a lot of work," he insisted, “We’re in good shape. It’s all I can say.”
Inside Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones' Marriage
The couple married on November 18, 2000 — the same year Douglas finalized his divorce from his first wife, Diandra Luker. They share two children, Dylan, 26, and Carys, 23, who have both pursued acting.
Douglas recalled how he became infatuated with the Wednesday actress after watching an early screening of her 1998 film, The Mask of Zorro.
A few weeks later, the two crossed paths at a Film Festival in France, where Douglas was promoting A Perfect Murder. He asked his publicist to arrange a meeting over drinks.
He said, “She was smart, funny, unpretentious, and, yes, breathtakingly beautiful. She just seemed so confident and self-assured, too.”