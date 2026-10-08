Michael Douglas Reveals Why His Marriage to Catherine-Zeta Jones Works: 'A Good Sense of Humor Doesn't Hurt'

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Michael Douglas revealed why his romance with Catherine Zeta-Jones works. “A good sense of humor doesn’t hurt, number one," he shared in a new interview. The Wall Street actor also stressed how talking through disagreements without resorting to absolutes may help one's marriage.

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Michael Douglas Says They 'Talk Things Out'

Source: Jen Lowery/MEGA Michael Douglas revealed what makes his marriage to Catherine Zeta-Jones work.

Douglas said, "And talking things out. Never using the words ‘never’ or ‘always’ when you get angry with each other. And putting yourself in the other person’s position before you make your value judgment." The Basic Instinct actor also noted what attracted him to Zeta-Jones. Douglas said, "But you gotta have fun. When I first met her, I said, ‘Do you like golf?’ She said, ‘I love golf.’ Well, I melted.”

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The Pair Briefly Separated

Source: Joel Ginsburg/MEGA The couple briefly split in 2013.

Douglas and Zeta Jones briefly separated in 2013 before reconciling the following year. While promoting his new memoir, One Helluva Ride, the actor reflected on their time apart. “Communication, talking. It’s an English trait — I know my mother had it — where you don’t talk about things that are uncomfortable," he noted. He added, “I think sometimes because you don’t know the answers, you don’t want to ask the questions. I think we have to be able to talk out some things. It’s made it easier for us to understand each other."

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Michael Douglas on Why He 'Never Gave Up Hope'

Source: Ivan Nikolov/MEGA Michael Douglas said they had 'problems' but were able to figure it out.

Douglas said "he never gave up hope" that he and Zeta-Jones would reconcile. “It was a mutual … You know, we had our problems, but I love her dearly and, 25 years, you know,” Douglas said. “I mean, I don’t know about your marital status, but marriage is a lot of work, you know.” Despite stating that "marriage is a lot of work," he insisted, “We’re in good shape. It’s all I can say.”

Inside Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones' Marriage

Source: Spread Pictures/MEGA The duo share two kids.