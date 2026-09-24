Catherine Zeta-Jones Defends Her and Michael Douglas' Kids From 'Unfortunate' 'Nepo Baby' Labels: 'They Have a True Passion and Love of the Craft'

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Catherine Zeta-Jones is defending her kids. The actress, 56, shares a daughter and a son with 81-year-old filmmaker Michael Douglas, but finds the term "nepo-baby" "horrific." "If it was any other industry, whether it be finance or business, or if you're a lawyer, or I know all my grown-up surgeon doctor friends have kids going into that industry, and they don't get labeled," she pointed out to Nuala McGovern on BBC Radio 4's Woman's Hour.

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'The Ultimate Nepo Baby'

Source: MEGA Catherina Zeta-Jones hit back at critics of her children with Michael Douglas.

Dylan, 26, and Carys, 23, seem to be interested in following their parents' and grandparents' footsteps into the world of Hollywood. "I think, more importantly, I'm married to the ultimate nepo baby. My husband was the son of Kirk Douglas, the son of Spartacus, you know? And he's done pretty good on his own," Catherine added. The star expressed sympathy for the "intense scrutiny" her children and other young people in the industry face regardless of who they may be related to.

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Source: MEGA Catherine Zeta-Jones said her children don't 'need another tag.'

"They get slaughtered by AI images of perfection, or this and that," she pointed out. "They don't need another tag, I think it's very unfortunate." The Oscar winner even scoffed at the idea that her children may have some sort of advantage over other actors who aren't related to people who have an insider view of the industry. "Quite opposite. First of all, they have so much to prove," she declared. "That, 'Oh! It's in your genes, it's in your blood.' It's like, 'No, actually, I have a true passion and love of the craft.'"

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'Law School Looks Really Good'

Source: MEGA Catherine Zeta-Jones shares Dylan and Carys with Michael Jones.

She revealed that both of her kids are "plugging away" at acting, but reassured that she and Michael would steer them in another direction if they didn't truly believe in their talent. "Michael and I would be the first to go, 'You know what? Maybe law school looks really good,'" she joked. According to IMDb, Carys is credited with working as an assistant director and an actress in projects such as August, The Problem With Poets and F--- That Guy. Two years after graduating from Brown University in 2024, she earned a leading role in Anton Chekhov's play The Seagull.

Source: MEGA Michael Douglas previously echoed his wife's sentiments.