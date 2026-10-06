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Michael Douglas Says Dad Kirk Douglas Went 'Mad' After Visiting Him at a Nudist Colony: 'This Is What I Was Trying to Get Away From'

Photo of Kirk Douglas and Michael Douglas
Source: MEGA

Michael Douglas looked back at the time his father, Kirk Douglas, visited him at a 'nudist colony.'

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Oct. 6 2026, Published 2:09 p.m. ET

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Michael Douglas revealed what happened when his father, Kirk Douglas, visited him at a "nudist colony."

"We just didn’t wear swimsuits around the pool. We didn’t walk around naked all the time, although a fair amount," Michael, 82, said of the living arrangement during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa on Tuesday, October 6.

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Michael Douglas Recalled His Father Visiting Him at a 'Nudist Colony'

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Photo of Michael Douglas claimed his father, Kirk Douglas, ran into a nude women while trying to use the restroom.
Source: MEGA his fA

Michael Douglas claimed his father, Kirk Douglas, ran into a nude woman while trying to use the restroom.

The Basic Instinct star recalled his famous father staying with him in a tiny one-bedroom home and asking, "Where's the bathroom?"

"And I said, 'Number one or number two?' He said, 'What?' And I said, 'Well, number one is you just go out on the balcony,'" Michael recounted. "And number two, you’ve got to go into the house. So Dad went into the house, and he met this woman n----."

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Michael Douglas Described His Father as 'Wonderful'

Photo of Michael Douglas claimed he heard his father laughing 'so hard' while using the restroom on the balcony.
Source: MEGA

Michael Douglas claimed he heard his father laughing 'so hard' while using the restroom on the balcony.

Michael said that Kirk used the bathroom on the balcony the next time, when he suddenly heard his father laughing "so hard."

"He said, 'This is what I was trying to get away from my whole life.' He said, 'Like poverty. What are you doing?'" the actor said. "But he was wonderful. He came up to see me in all the shows."

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Michael Douglas Released Recent Memoir

Photo of Michael Douglas' memoir, 'One Helluva Ride,' hit bookshelves on October 6.
Source: MEGA

Michael Douglas' memoir, 'One Helluva Ride,' hit bookshelves on October 6.

The Fatal Attraction star is currently promoting his new memoir, One Helluva Ride, which hit bookshelves on Tuesday, October 6.

In the book, Michael relected on his relationship with his father, one of the biggest movie stars of his generation, and what it was like growing up in his shadow.

Kirk died in 2020 at age 103.

Kirk Douglas Cut Off Michael Douglas at Age 21

Photo of Michael Douglas revealed his father, Kirk Douglas, gifted him $10,000 and told him he was on his own.
Source: MEGA

Michael Douglas revealed his father, Kirk Douglas, gifted him $10,000 and told him he was on his own.

"Dad was overwhelming. He, just simply as a person, he had an energy, a physical strength, a tenacity that was very unique," Michael said during an appearance on NPR's Fresh Air on Monday, October 5. "He seemed like an impossible man to match. And I think both my brother and I, there was a question and an issue of, how can we ever be the man that our father is?"

Michael also opened up about his father's tough love, revealing Kirk gifted him $10,000 at age 21 and told him to fend for himself.

"He said, 'You're on your own, so good luck. And I said, well, Dad, I'm very grateful. But, you know, I'm in college. And, you know, tuition and expenses," he explained.

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