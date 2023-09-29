'Harry Potter' Actor Michael Gambon Dead at 82: A Look Into His Life in 9 Photos
What Was Michael Gambon's Cause of Death?
Harry Potter actor Michael Gambon, who notably gave life to wizard Albus Dubledore's character in the hit franchise, has died at the age of 82.
On Thursday, September 28, his agency confirmed his passing to CBS News. His publicist Clair Dobbs also issued a statement on behalf of Gambon's wife, Lady Anne Gambon, and his son, Fergus.
"We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon," Dobbs said. "Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia. Michael was 82."
Did He Suffer From Other Health Issues?
While his publicist did not share any other underlying health issues, Gamblon previously revealed that he suffered from memory issues.
He told the Sunday Times in February 2022 that the problem led him to retire from the stage as he found it hard to remember his lines.
"There was a girl in the wings and I had to plug in my ear so she could read me the lines," he continued. "After about an hour I thought, 'This can't work. You can't be in theater, free on the stage, shouting and screaming and running around with someone reading to you.'"
How Much Was Michael Gambon's Net Worth?
The late Irish actor had an estimated net worth of $20 million at the time of his death, Celebrity Net Worth reported. He started building his fortune when he launched his career in theater when he was 24.
The Beginning of His Career
After Micheál Mac Liammóir took him into Dublin's Gate Theatre, Gambon marked his debut in the 1962 production of Othello. He appeared in more William Shakespeare plays, including Macbeth and Coriolanus.
Michael Gambon Scored His First Big Break in 1963
Only a year after he debuted, he got his first big break when he was tapped to become part of Hamlet. The production was the National Theatre Company's opening production after its establishment.
His Career Flourished More Since Then
In the years thereafter, Gambon found himself in more productions in and outside the theater. He made his Broadway debut in Skylight in 1997 and starred in more TV shows and movies, including Amazing Grace, His Wife & Her Lover, The Wings of the Dove and The King's Speech, to name a few.
From 2004 to 2011, Gambon played Professor Albus Dumbledore's role in six of the eight Harry Potter movies: Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2.
Michael Gambon Received Several Accolades Throughout the Years
Due to his unmatched acting skills, Gambon earned several nominations through the years and won more than ten awards.
His scored his first award in 1986, bringing home the Best Comedy Performance from the Olivier Awards for his role in A Chorus of Disapproval. He also received the Best Actor and Best Comedy Performance from the same award-giving body for his appearances in A Chorus of Disapproval and A View from the Bridge.
In 2012, he was awarded The Richard Harris Award at the 2012 British Independent Film Awards.
Michael Gambon's Private Life
Gambon married his first wife, Anne Miller, in 1962, decades before he met Philippa Hart, who became the mother of his two other children.
Loved Ones, Fans and Colleagues Honored Michael Gambon
Following the confirmation of Gambon's death, Harry Potter stars and his other colleagues paid tribute to him in heartfelt social media posts.
Danielle Radcliffe wrote in a press statement, "With the loss of Michael Gambon the world just became considerably less fun. Michael Gambon was one of the most brilliant, effortless actors I've ever had the privilege of working with, but despite his immense talent, the thing I will remember most about him is how much fun he had doing his job."
He expressed both his sadness and gratitude after his costar's passing as he declared how lucky he was to become one of the lucky people who got to work with Gambon.
"The first time I ever laid eyes on him was in King Lear, in 1982, and if you'd told me then that brilliant actor would appear in anything I'd written, I'd have thought you were insane," Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling said on X. "Michael was a wonderful man in additional to being an outstanding actor, and I absolutely loved working with him."
"So sad to hear about Michael. He brought so much warmth and mischief to every day on set," Rupert Grint penned on Instagram. "He captivated me as a kid and became a personal role model of mine for finding the fun and eccentricities in life. Sending all my love to his family, Rupert."