'Harry Potter' Actor Michael Gambon Dead at 82: A Look Into His Life in 9 Photos

Harry Potter actor Michael Gambon, who notably gave life to wizard Albus Dubledore's character in the hit franchise, has died at the age of 82.

On Thursday, September 28, his agency confirmed his passing to CBS News. His publicist Clair Dobbs also issued a statement on behalf of Gambon's wife, Lady Anne Gambon, and his son, Fergus.

"We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon," Dobbs said. "Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia. Michael was 82."