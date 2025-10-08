or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Health > Michael J Fox
OK LogoHEALTH

Michael J. Fox Says He Still Has 'a Lot Left to Do' More Than 30 Years After Parkinson's Diagnosis

Photo of Michael J. Fox
Source: MEGA

Actor Michael J. Fox has 'a lot left to do' before slowing down more than 30 years after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 1991.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 8 2025, Published 6:13 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Michael J. Fox refuses to slow down more than 30 years after he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

“I see other people’s work, and it makes me think that I might be able to find something that’s for me as an actor and as a writer,” Fox, 64, explained in an interview published by a news outlet on Wednesday, October 8. “And as a parent, husband and friend, I have a lot left to do.”

Article continues below advertisement

Michael J. Fox Has 'a Lot Left to Do'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Michael J. Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 1991.
Source: MEGA

Michael J. Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 1991.

Fox was 29 years old when he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 1991. The disorder primarily affects movement, and symptoms include tremors, balance issues, muscle stiffness, slowed movement and cognitive issues.

Although there are no known cures, treatment and therapies can help manage a patient’s symptoms.

Article continues below advertisement

Michael J. Fox Opened Up About Day-to-Day Struggles

Photo of Michael J. Fox opened up about living with Parkinson's disease.
Source: MEGA

Michael J. Fox opened up about living with Parkinson's disease.

“I wake up and get the message of what the day is gonna be like, and I try to adjust to it,” the movie star shared of his daily struggles of living with the neurodegenerative disorder.

“I keep getting new challenges physically, and I get through it. I roll around in a wheelchair a lot, and it took some getting used to,” he continued. “You take the good, and you seize it.”

MORE ON:
Michael J Fox

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Michael J. Fox Credits His Wife Tracy Pollan

Photo of Michael J. Fox finds strength from his wife, Tracy Pollan.
Source: MEGA

Michael J. Fox finds strength from his wife, Tracy Pollan.

Fox often credits his wife, Tracy Pollan, for his strength as he battles the disease. The pair has been together since 1988, just three years before the actor received his Parkinson’s diagnosis. He spoke about his relationship with Pollan – with whom he shares four children, Sam Michael, Aquinnah, Schuyler and Esme – in his 2023 documentary, Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie.

Michael J. Fox Acknowledged Tracy Pollan's 'Burden'

Photo of Michael J. Fox acknowledged the struggles his wife, Tracy Pollan, faces amid his Parkinson's battle.
Source: MEGA

Michael J. Fox acknowledged the struggles his wife, Tracy Pollan, faces amid his Parkinson's battle.

"When I'm with my family there's no… 'Oh baby. I feel your pain. I feel so bad for you. You're a saint among men,'" the actor said. "That would be the worst thing they could do to me."

He also acknowledged the obstacles Pollan, 65, faces on a daily basis. "How frustrating it must be to bear a burden that isn't her burden. It's my burden, but she shares it with me," Fox noted. "She not only shares it with me; she takes it on more than I take it on. Anything I go through, she's gone through and then has to figure out how to make it work. I just have to feel it and live it."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.