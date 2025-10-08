Michael J. Fox Says He Still Has 'a Lot Left to Do' More Than 30 Years After Parkinson's Diagnosis

Article continues below advertisement

Michael J. Fox refuses to slow down more than 30 years after he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. “I see other people’s work, and it makes me think that I might be able to find something that’s for me as an actor and as a writer,” Fox, 64, explained in an interview published by a news outlet on Wednesday, October 8. “And as a parent, husband and friend, I have a lot left to do.”

Michael J. Fox Has 'a Lot Left to Do'

Source: MEGA Michael J. Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 1991.

Fox was 29 years old when he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 1991. The disorder primarily affects movement, and symptoms include tremors, balance issues, muscle stiffness, slowed movement and cognitive issues. Although there are no known cures, treatment and therapies can help manage a patient’s symptoms.

Michael J. Fox Opened Up About Day-to-Day Struggles

Source: MEGA Michael J. Fox opened up about living with Parkinson's disease.

“I wake up and get the message of what the day is gonna be like, and I try to adjust to it,” the movie star shared of his daily struggles of living with the neurodegenerative disorder. “I keep getting new challenges physically, and I get through it. I roll around in a wheelchair a lot, and it took some getting used to,” he continued. “You take the good, and you seize it.”

Michael J. Fox Credits His Wife Tracy Pollan

Source: MEGA Michael J. Fox finds strength from his wife, Tracy Pollan.

Fox often credits his wife, Tracy Pollan, for his strength as he battles the disease. The pair has been together since 1988, just three years before the actor received his Parkinson’s diagnosis. He spoke about his relationship with Pollan – with whom he shares four children, Sam Michael, Aquinnah, Schuyler and Esme – in his 2023 documentary, Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie.

Michael J. Fox Acknowledged Tracy Pollan's 'Burden'

Source: MEGA Michael J. Fox acknowledged the struggles his wife, Tracy Pollan, faces amid his Parkinson's battle.