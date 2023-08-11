Michael J. Fox's Wife Tracy Pollan Is Still 'His Rock' After 35 Years of Marriage: 'It's Beautiful'
After 35 years, Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan are still each other's No. 1 supporters after all these years.
"[Tracy's] been his rock and has been there for him every step of the way — every setback and every success," a source recently revealed to a news outlet. "It's beautiful to see."
The duo, who share kids Sam, 34, Aquinnah and Schuyler, 28, and Esmé, 21, met in 1985 on the set of Season 4 of Family Ties, where Pollan played Fox's love interest. Fox, 62, and Pollan, 63, began dating two years later and tied the knot in 1988. Just a few years after, at age 29, the Back to the Future alum was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, which he has struggled with over the past three decades.
The lovebirds recently celebrated 35 years of marriage, which Fox posted on Instagram to commemorate.
"35 years of laugher, living, listening and loving you @tracy.pollan. Thank you for it all. Forever yours, Mike," he penned alongside a series of old photos of the parents-of-four.
"Love you so much!!! ❤️❤️❤️," Pollan said in response.
Fans also replied, applauding the stars on their amazing accomplishment.
"I remember being a heartbroken 14-year-old when I heard this beautiful actress had stolen the heart of my youth tv crush. Today, it warms my heart to see the longevity, strength, love and joy this couple have shared for so many years. ❤️ Happy Anniversary! You're both so blessed to have each other," one person said, while a second noted, "I remember the episode where you two met!"
"A true inspiration of a partnership and family. Happy anniversary!" a third user commented.
As OK! previously reported, the '80s icon has recently opened up about how his Parkinson's disease has affected his relationship with his wife.
"She has this disease too in a sense because I do," Fox explained his May interview with CBC. "Right from the beginning, before any of this happened, I took this young actress whose career was hopping, she was doing great, she was beautiful, and I made her a single mother and I took her out of the game."
"I always felt bad about that and here I was doing it again with Parkinson's, kind of superimposing my agenda and a trial on her that wasn't hers to endure," added the Michael J. Fox Foundation founder.
