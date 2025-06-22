Michael J. Fox's Wife Is 'Right There in the Trenches' With Actor Amid His Ongoing Battle Against Parkinson's
Michael J. Fox embodies selfless courage as he navigates life with Parkinson's disease, and a source revealed he owed much of that strength to his devoted wife, Tracy Pollan.
Married for nearly 37 years, Pollan remains his unwavering rock.
"Michael is the first to say that he couldn't do any of this without Tracy," the insider told an outlet. "When he was diagnosed she didn't flinch; she just stood by him with total loyalty and she's never wavered. She is right there in the trenches with him; she doesn't try to fix everything or act like she knows all the answers; she just shows up, every single day for him and their kids."
Despite his struggles, the Back to the Future star, 63, considered himself the "luckiest guy in the world" thanks to Pollan and their children. "Whenever he feels discouraged, Tracy is right there to lift him up and remind him of how far he's come," the source shared.
"Michael is such an incredibly brave and positive person, but he's the first one to credit Tracy. He says all the time she's the one that gives him the strength to keep fighting. Anyone that knows him will tell you their love story is one for the ages," the source added.
Fox opened up about his relationship with Pollan, 64, in his recent documentary, Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie. Together, they are parents to four kids: Sam Michael Fox, Aquinnah, Schuyler and Esme.
"When I'm with my family there's no… 'Oh baby. I feel your pain. I feel so bad for you. You're a saint among men,'" the actor said. "That would be the worst thing they could do to me."
He acknowledged the challenges Tracy faces. "How frustrating it must be to bear a burden that isn't her burden. It's my burden, but she shares it with me," Fox explained. "She not only shares it with me; she takes it on more than I take it on. Anything I go through, she's gone through and then has to figure out how to make it work. I just have to feel it and live it."
Michael and Tracy have been together since 1988, just three years before he received his Parkinson's diagnosis at age 29. Throughout the years, his admiration for Tracy has remained steadfast.
"Tracy gives our family everything that we need. Any good in our family, anything good that we do, comes from her," he told People in March 2023.
"I think we really listen to each other; we are there for each other when we need each other," Tracy added. "And then we also give each other space when that's needed. Just feeling off of what's needed at the moment and trying to be there."