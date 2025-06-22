Michael J. Fox's Wife Is 'Right There in the Trenches' With Actor Amid His Ongoing Battle Against Parkinson's

Despite his struggles, the Back to the Future star, 63, considered himself the "luckiest guy in the world" thanks to Pollan and their children. "Whenever he feels discouraged, Tracy is right there to lift him up and remind him of how far he's come," the source shared.

"Michael is such an incredibly brave and positive person, but he's the first one to credit Tracy. He says all the time she's the one that gives him the strength to keep fighting. Anyone that knows him will tell you their love story is one for the ages," the source added.