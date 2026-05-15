Michael Jackson's Nephew Fiercely Defends Dad Tito After He Was Labeled 'Worthless' for Years: 'Very Sensitive Subject'

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Michael Jackson's nephew Taj Jackson fiercely defended his father, Tito Jackson, when he was asked why other members of the Jackson 5 were "not successful" after the late "Thriller" singer went solo. “I’ll answer since this is a very sensitive subject to me,” Taj, 52, wrote via X on Thursday, May 14. “Imagine since you were a teenager being told by everyone that you are worthless without your younger brother and you should thank him for everything you have.”

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Tito Jackson Was Called 'Worthless' All His Life

Source: MEGA Tito Jackson, alongside his four brothers, was a founding member of the Jackson 5.

Taj explained that Tito had to "deal with that for his whole life," from his father, Joe Jackson, adding, "He told me that personally on multiple occasions. What do you think that does to your self-esteem and life?” Tito joined brothers, Michael, Jackie Jackson, Jermaine Jackson and Marlon Jackson as founding members of the Jackson 5, which was created in 1964 under the management of Joe. Joe was known for his ruthless drive, and famously made his children refer to him as "Joseph" or "Joe" rather than dad. His relationships with his children were complicated, with the "Dirty Diana" singer notably excluding his father from his will.

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From Family Band to Music Superstars

Source: MEGA The Jackson 5 were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1997.

The Jackson 5 achieved massive commercial success, becoming one of the first African American groups to cross over into the mainstream. The group achieved multiple No. 1 songs including "I Want You Back," "ABC," "The Love You Save" and "I'll Be There." The Jackson 5 was later inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1997. Though several members of the Jackson 5 pursued solo careers, Michael went on to become the most successful, earning more than 13 Grammy Awards.

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The Jackson 5 Reunited for 1 Final Tour in 2012

Source: MEGA The Jackson 5 was founded in 1964.

Jermaine, 71, was the first to depart the group in 1976, with Michael following in 1984 amid the massive success of his Thriller album. Marlon, 69, exited next, while Tito and Jackie, 75, released one final album as a group in 1989. Years later, Tito went solo in 2003 and earned three Grammy nominations. After Michael's 2009 death, Jackie, Tito, Jermaine and Marlon reunited for a reunion tour in 2012.

Tito Jackson Died in September 2024

Source: MEGA Jermaine Jackson, Marlon Jackson and Jackie Johnson are the Jackson 5 members who are still living today.