Remembering Tito Jackson: 10 Things to Know About the Late Jackson 5 Member

Tito Jackson died on September 15 at the age of 70.

Tito Jackson Came From a Large Family

Born on October 15, 1953, Tito Jackson was the third of Joseph Walter Jackson and Katherine Esther Jackson's 10 children: Rebbie, Jackie, Jermaine, La Toya, Marlon, Brandon, Michael, Randy and Janet.

Tito Jackson Was an Original Jackson 5 Member

Tito and his brothers Michael, Jackie, Jermaine and Marlon debuted as members of The Jackson 5, after the band was founded in 1964. He served as the rhythm guitarist for the group and helped sell millions of records worldwide.

Tito Jackson Helped Create Jackson 5's Greatest Hits

Apart from playing the guitar, Tito also worked as a songwriter and producer for The Jackson 5. His contributions included "We Can Change the World" and "Everybody."

Tito Jackson's Solo Career Also Flourished

Years after The Jackson 5's decline, Tito launched a solo career in the 2000s and released his debut, Tito Time, in 2016. He also dropped the hit song "One Way Street" the following year. In an interview, he said he intentionally held back from pursuing a solo career in the industry as he wanted to focus on caring for his children.

Tito Jackson Gave Back

Outside the music industry, Tito dedicated his time to philanthropic endeavors. Before his death, he notably supported causes and groups, including organizations that worked on social justice and charities for children.

Tito Jackson Got Married When He Was 18

In 1972, 18-year-old Tito married 17-year-old Delores "Dee Dee" Martes Jackson following their graduation. They met while attending Fairfax High School in Los Angeles, Calif. Their union lasted until 1988 when they filed for divorce.

Tito Jackson's Ex-Wife Was Murdered

On August 27, 1994, Tito's ex-wife was found drowned in a pool at the Ladera Heights, Calif., home of her then-boyfriend, Don Bohana. Four years later, the court found Don guilty of second-degree murder and gave him 15 years to life in prison — though he ended up spending 19 years. "They (his sons) said, 'Mom is dead,'" Tito said years after the murder. "It was just a sad moment, you know. It was just horrifying."

Tito Jackson Had 3 Children

Tito and Dee Dee welcomed three children — Taj, Taryll and TJ — during their marriage. The siblings followed in the patriarch's footsteps and pursued a music career through the group 3T. They debuted with the 1995 album, Brotherhood, which sold over 3 million copies.

Tito Jackson Reunited With His Brothers Before His Death

Days before his passing, Tito reunited with Marlon and Jackie to honor Michael in Monaco. He shared the heartfelt moment on Instagram, writing, "We're deeply grateful for this special place that honors not only his memory but also our shared legacy. Thank you for keeping his spirit alive."

Tito Jackson Died at the Age of 70

