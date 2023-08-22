Michael Jackson Accuser Claims He Was King of Pop's 'Tormented Boy Bride' in Kinky Wedding at Age 8
James Safechuck — an actor who claimed he was sexually assaulted by Michael Jackson as a child — is getting his day in court.
On August 18, a California appeals court allowed him to revive his lawsuit against the music icon's estate.
Safechuck and fellow accuser Wade Robson were targeting the musician's two corporations, MJJ Productions Inc. and MJJ Ventures Inc.
A three-judge panel from California's 2nd District Court of Appeal found the previous lawsuits should not have been dismissed, as "a corporation that facilitates the sexual abuse of children by one of its employees is not excused from an affirmative duty to protect those children merely because it is solely owned by the perpetrator of the abuse."
"A new California law that temporarily broadened the scope of sexual abuse cases enabled the appeals court to restore them," the Associated Press explained.
In the wake of the update, Jonathan Steinsapir, attorney for the estate of Jackson, told an outlet, "We are disappointed with the Court's decision."
- Was Michael Jackson a Sex Trafficker? Claims the FBI Suspected the King of Pop Orchestrated a Global Trafficking Operation
- Jane Fonda Confesses She Saw Michael Jackson Naked in the '80s: 'He Was Skinny!'
- Michael Jackson's Battle With Pain Killers To Blame For Demise Of Marriage To Lisa Marie Presley: 'It Took Over His Life'
"Two distinguished trial judges repeatedly dismissed these cases on numerous occasions over the last decade because the law required it. We remain fully confident that Michael is innocent of these allegations, which are contrary to all credible evidence and independent corroboration, and which were only first made years after Michael’s death," he continued. "We trust that the truth will ultimately prevail with Michael’s vindication yet again. Michael Jackson himself said, 'lies run sprints, but the truth runs marathons.'"
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Safechuck, now 45, met the late singer when they filmed a Pepsi commercial together. In the following days and months, he claimed the father-of-three became so enamored with him that the "Beat It" crooner created a makeshift wedding for them when he was just 8 years old.
He noted there was even a ring and a marriage certificate. He gave examples of how Jackson propositioned him for their hookups, saying he would give him signals with their hands.
Safechuck has also alleged that Jackson provided him with alcohol and had them watch X-rated movies together that involved kids, per RadarOnline.com.
Safechuck previously said the star paid off his father $1 million.
People shared the message from Steinsapir.