Michael Lohan Claims He 'Did Nothing to Harm' Ex Kate Major in First Statement Since Arrest: 'The Truth Sets Us Free'
Three days after Michael Lohan was arrested on February 22 he is now speaking out to OK! in an exclusive statement.
“Let me clear the record and give you the truth,” Lohan began sharing. “I'm going to be as gentle as I can but to the point!”
When Lohan was taken into police custody, it was based on a felony assault charge called “continuous violence against the family,” which was filed by his estranged wife, Kate Major.
Lohan vehemently denied these charges, claiming they are “based on lies.”
“I did nothing to harm Kate nor have I! Like on numerous other occasions, Kate’s allegations are false. Both her lies and her drinking are out of control," he stated.
“That's why I went to the hospital,” he continued. “I wanted to see if she was actually there or at a bar drinking. I didn't even see her there — I simply walked into the lobby and when I didn't see her, I left, which the lobby video will show.”
The famous father went on to specifically claim he “absolutely did not touch” Major “like she alleged,” confirming he has “proof."
“If there was ever a mark on her, the only mark on her is probably from picking at herself constantly from all the Adderall she's on,” he said. “Which she does for hours.” Lohan is no stranger to drama with Major, noting the “same questions have arisen with other allegations she’s made,” and “each time” he's “proven” them “false with videos."
“For years now, Kate has lied about me — she's been physically, emotionally and verbally abusive, and even admitted that she lied to have me set up or arrested on numerous occasions,” he continued. “The difference is, AGAIN, I have video proof of EVERYTHING she's done. Meanwhile, I've been held captive to her threats. I — nor my boys — can have a normal life. She just won't go! Nor can I move on with my life because I'm afraid what she might say or do to me or another people in in our lives!"
Lohan declared he is changing course. “She has hurt and affected my children, my family and too many kind and innocent people — and for what? To get control of my children, which she lost custody of seven years ago, live in my house for free and take anything else she can? By putting me away or is it because she has no life, she doesn't work (except on Poshmark, where she's been kicked off of many times for her drunkenness and threatening behavior)? She has no friends because she's driven them all away."
Lohan wrapped with insisting he has “hundreds and hundreds of tapes, proving everything I'm saying."
"AND THEY WILL get released in court and to the public at the appropriate time!” he declared. “The truth sets us free!”