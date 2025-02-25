Michael Lohan Claims He 'Did Nothing to Harm' Ex Kate Major in First Statement Since Arrest: 'The Truth Sets Us Free'

“Let me clear the record and give you the truth,” Lohan began sharing. “I'm going to be as gentle as I can but to the point!”

When Lohan was taken into police custody, it was based on a felony assault charge called “continuous violence against the family,” which was filed by his estranged wife, Kate Major.

Lohan vehemently denied these charges, claiming they are “based on lies.”

“I did nothing to harm Kate nor have I! Like on numerous other occasions, Kate’s allegations are false. Both her lies and her drinking are out of control," he stated.