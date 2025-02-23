Lindsay Lohan's Dad Michael Arrested for Assault After Alleged Altercation With Wife Kate Major
Michael Lohan has been arrested — again.
According to court documents, Lindsay Lohan's father was taken into custody on Saturday, February 22, in Texas on a felony assault charge called "continuous violence against the family."
Per a Harris County Sheriff's Office representative, the tension-filled interaction may have been between Michael and his wife, Kate Major, after she underwent a mammogram. Allegedly, the patriarch dumped his spouse out of a chair at their home days before, which she claims caused pain and discomfort.
The responding officer then noticed the bruises on Kate's body. After speaking with Michael, cops arrested him without incident. The famous dad's bail was set at $30,000 and he'll be back in court on Monday.
The couple — who wed in 2014 — appear to have a tumultuous relationship. As OK! previously reported, Kate was arrested in June 2024 for violating a protection order after getting into a fight with Michael in public, where she allegedly smacked him.
"I am sick of people claiming I hit women. This has been going on a long time and that’s why I decided to finally release videos… You can’t deny what you see in the videos," Michael exclusively told OK! about the footage that surfaced of the interaction. “I had an order of protection on Kate from New York from when she hit me with a pole. Kate had wanted to leave Texas and go to California. So, one of my friends offered her his apartment to stay in as long as she got a job. Did she try to get a job? No. Instead, she decided to go out partying constantly."
- Dina Lohan Pleads Guilty To Driving Under The Influence & Leaving The Scene Of The Accident
- How The Don Trump-ed Them All: 22 Best Celebrity Mug Shots — From Lindsay Lohan and Paris Hilton to Donald Trump and Hugh Grant
- Vanderpump Rules' James Kennedy Arrested for Domestic Violence, Star Released After Posting $20K Bail
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“The guy whose apartment it was also had two other rules for Kate,” Michael further explained. "No men staying there and no drugs. One day Kate ended up having some guy stay over and my friend whose apartment it as found out. He went over to the apartment and got in argument with Kate… and Kate ended up taking out her phone and starting to record him.”
“In response to him being recorded, my friend grabbed Kate’s phone and smashed it,” he added. “Kate decided to run out of the apartment and contact the cops and claim my friend beat her up. He got arrested on eight felonies and while sitting in jail, Kate tried to claim squatter rights so she could stay in his apartment for a year for free."
TMZ first reported and obtained the court documents relating to Michael's arrest.