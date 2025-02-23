Lindsay Lohan's Dad Michael Arrested for Assault After Alleged Altercation With Wife Kate Major

The couple — who wed in 2014 — appear to have a tumultuous relationship. As OK! previously reported, Kate was arrested in June 2024 for violating a protection order after getting into a fight with Michael in public, where she allegedly smacked him.

"I am sick of people claiming I hit women. This has been going on a long time and that’s why I decided to finally release videos… You can’t deny what you see in the videos," Michael exclusively told OK! about the footage that surfaced of the interaction. “I had an order of protection on Kate from New York from when she hit me with a pole. Kate had wanted to leave Texas and go to California. So, one of my friends offered her his apartment to stay in as long as she got a job. Did she try to get a job? No. Instead, she decided to go out partying constantly."