Michael Ovitz Abruptly Ends Deposition After Epstein Questions Surface in Julia Ormond's Weinstein Case
June 24 2026, Published 10:12 a.m. ET
Michael Ovitz walked out of a deposition after being asked about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.
"I'm done with this. Okay? You are out of line," Ovitz reportedly said when Julia Ormond’s lawyer, Kevin Mintzer, asked if he stayed in contact with Epstein after his conviction.
Ovitz was giving sworn testimony in Ormond’s lawsuit against Creative Artists Agency over her alleged 1995 assault by Harvey Weinstein.
The actress' legal team is now asking a judge to issue a bench warrant for Ovitz’s arrest.
Michael Ovitz Says He and Harvey Weinstein Didn't Get Along
While under oath, Ovitz stated that he "surely wouldn’t have done business" with Weinstein if he had been aware of credible allegations of sexual misconduct, emphasizing that the two men "didn’t get along."
Ovitz remarked on Weinstein, saying, "I didn’t like his methodology of business." He added, "He was a bully and — and he and I got into it multiple times. I talked to him as little as possible."
Jeffrey Epstein Questions Prompted Michael Ovitz to End Deposition
Ovitz was questioned about maintaining ties to Epstein after his conviction for s-- offenses. At one point, Ovitz ceased participating in the discussion.
He warned Ormond's legal team and said, "I’m not going to discuss anything about Jeffrey Epstein," he said. "You can ask all the questions you want, you’re going to get no answers."
Court filings point to emails exchanged between Ovitz and Epstein in 2012 that were later made public by the Department of Justice.
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Why the Epstein Questions Matter
Mintzer contended that the questions posed to Ovitz were pertinent because, "Mr. Ovitz, in his testimony, said he made representations about certain actions he would have taken with respect to Mr. Weinstein had he known that Mr. Weinstein had been credibly accused of sexual misconduct."
Mintzer allegedly informed the opposing counsel that, "It's our right to contest that."
He also added, "His continuing association with Jeffrey Epstein after knowing that Mr. Epstein was convicted of s-- offenses is directly relevant to that."
Ormond’s Allegations Against Harvey Weinstein and CAA
Ormond sued CAA in 2023, alleging that her agents arranged a private business dinner with Weinstein in 1995 despite allegedly knowing about his predatory behavior toward young actresses.
The lawsuit alleges Weinstein assaulted Ormond in her apartment after discussing a film project. According to the complaint, he allegedly stripped naked, lured Ormond into giving him a massage, and forced Ormond to perform oral s-- on him.
According to the lawsuit, Ormond informed her CAA representatives afterward, but they allegedly warned her that speaking out could "seriously damage her career" and failed to protect her.
Her suit further alleges that the agency eventually "lost interest in representing her, and her career suffered dramatically."
Weinstein remains incarcerated at Rikers Island while awaiting retrial on his 2020 rape conviction.