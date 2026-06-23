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Michael Ovitz Storms Out of Deposition After He's Asked About Jeffrey Epstein: 'I'm Done With This' 

Michael Ovitz,Jeffrey Epstein.
Source: MEGA

Hollywood power player Michael Ovitz walked out out of a Harvey Weinstein-related deposition when asked about Jeffrey Epstein.

June 23 2026, Published 2:28 p.m. ET

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Michael Ovitz, the co-founder of Creative Artists Agency (CAA), stormed out of a court-ordered legal deposition on June 1 after he was questioned about his friendship with dead child rapist Jeffrey Epstein.

The walkout was made public via transcripts filed in New York court. Following his departure, the plaintiff's legal team filed a motion seeking to hold Ovitz in contempt of court and requesting an arrest warrant to compel his testimony.

Ovitz was subpoenaed to testify in a lawsuit filed by actress Julia Ormond against CAA, Harvey Weinstein, Miramax and Disney under New York's Adult Survivors Act.

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Michael Ovitz,Jeffrey Epstein.
Source: MEGA

Michael Ovitz stormed out of his deposition over his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Ormond alleged that CAA knew about Weinstein’s predatory behavior but failed to warn her, setting her up to be sexually assaulted in 1995.

Ovitz initially answered questions regarding Weinstein, whom he repeatedly referred to as a "bully.”

In the deposition, the Tinseltown power player said he wasn’t a fan of the disgraced Hollywood mogul.

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Michael Ovitz Wasn't Friendly With Harvey Weinstein

Michael Ovitz
Source: MEGA

Michael Ovitz said he didn't like 'bully' Harvey Weinstein

“I didn’t like his methodology of business,” he explained. “He was a bully and — and he and I got into it multiple times. I talked to him as little as possible.”

He also said he was unaware of abuse allegations against Weinstein until they became public in 2017.

The environment became hostile roughly 45 minutes into the scheduled three-hour deposition when Ormond’s attorney, Kevin Mintzer, pivoted to questions regarding Epstein.

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Jeffrey Epstein

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Jeffrey Epstein.
Source: MEGA

'I'm not going to discuss anything about Jeffrey Epstein,' Michael Ovitz stated.

Mintzer asked Ovitz if he was friendly with the dead child trafficker.

"What’s your definition of ‘friendly?'” Ovitz stated. "I'm not going to discuss anything about Jeffrey Epstein. You can ask all the questions you want — you're going to get no answers.”

Before leaving, Ovitz acknowledged visiting Epstein's house once for 20 minutes "at the recommendation of JP Morgan Bank," but became irate when asked if he had visited Epstein in St. Barts.

“What does this got to do with Harvey Weinstein?” Ovitz asked.

Inside Michael Ovitz's Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein

Michael Ovitz
Source: MEGA

Michael Ovitz's emails to Jeffrey Epstein were exposed in the deposition.

When asked if he knew Epstein had been convicted of s-- crimes, Ovitz took off his microphone, announced "I'm done with this," slammed the door and walked out of the building.

Ormond's attorneys argued Ovitz's relationship with Epstein is highly relevant to establishing his pattern of judgment regarding sexual misconduct. According to a report by The Wrap, Ovitz had previously claimed in his testimony that he would have taken direct action against Weinstein had he known of credible sexual misconduct allegations.

The legal team seeks to impeach that credibility using a Department of Justice data dump from earlier this year, which revealed emails showing Ovitz maintained an ongoing, friendly relationship with Epstein in the 2010s — long after Epstein became a registered s-- offender in 2008.

The records contain emails in which Ovitz explicitly expressed excitement about seeing Epstein in St. Barts and wrote, "I would love to see you.”

“Ovitz has no plausible defense for his contemptuous conduct,” wrote Meredith Firetog, Ormond’s attorney, in a motion for sanctions.

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