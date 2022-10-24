Kanye West Dropped By Lawyer Camille Vasquez & CAA Talent Agency After Refusing To Apologize For Anti-Semitic Remarks
Kanye West is continuing to face the consequences of his anti-Semitic rants, as famed talent agency CAA has decided to cut all ties with the controversial rapper six years after signing him.
The move comes as many have voiced their desire for Hollywood to boycott the star in general after his comments against the Jewish community, which included a declaration that he wants to go "def con 3" on Jewish people.
Balenciaga has also ended their relationship with the father-of-four, while Adidas is contemplating doing the same. Last week, he hired Camille Vasquez — the attorney who went viral after coming out victorious for Johnny Depp in his defamation case — in regards to sorting out his businesses messes, but after he refused to apologize for his despicable comments, she informed her firm, Brown Rudnick, that she was dropping him as a client.
According to a report, Brown Rudnick tried to salvage their deal with West, 45, promising to work with him if he made a public apology for his anti-Semitic words, but he stood his ground and then fired the firm all together.
The "Heartless" rapper's most recent ordeal first caused headlines earlier this month when he wore "White Lives Matter" shirts during a Fashion Week show, but since then, he's double down on racist remarks, causing many celebs to vocalize their outrage.
As OK! previously shared, the star's inner circle believes he's on the brink of a psychiatric episode since he struggles with bipolar disorder — though in the past, he's stated he's against medication.
Ex-wife Kim Kardashian had stayed silent on the matter until Monday, October 24, when she finally addressed the toxic situation. "Hate speech is never OK or excusable," she tweeted. "I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end."
Kardashian's sister Khloé Kardashian gave a more subtle response to the ordeal, reposting a message from Jessica Seinfeld that read, "I support my Jewish friends and the Jewish people."
