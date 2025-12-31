Michael Pittman Jr. Admits the Super Bowl Is 'Always' on His Mind After Indianapolis Colts Miss Fourth Straight Playoff Run: 'That's the Goal'

Article continues below advertisement

Michael Pittman Jr. may be coming off another season that ended short of success, but the Indianapolis Colts wide receiver says the Super Bowl remains his ultimate motivation. "That's in the back of every football player's mind," Pittman, 28, exclusively tells OK! while discussing his partnership with Oral-B, which was recently named the Official Toothbrush of the NFL. "At the beginning of the season, that's the goal for every single team." For Pittman Jr., that championship aspiration carries personal weight. His father, former NFL running back Michael Pittman Sr., 50, won a Super Bowl ring with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2003 — a legacy that continues to fuel the younger Pittman's drive.

Source: MEGA The Indianapolis Colts haven't made the playoffs since the 2020-2021 NFL season.

"I try not to get too far ahead of myself and focus on the next game," Pittman explains. "But that is always there — knowing that we're working toward that main goal." Pittman's comments come after the Colts were officially eliminated from playoff contention following a Week 17 loss to the Houston Texans, marking the franchise's fourth straight postseason miss. The Indianapolis football team last appeared in the playoffs during the 2020 NFL season, falling to the Buffalo Bills in a Wild Card matchup played in January 2021. Despite starting the 2025 season strong, the Colts' late-season struggles ultimately kept them out of the postseason once again — a disappointing outcome Pittman acknowledges while reflecting on the year.

Michael Pittman Jr. Knows 'There's Always Room to Improve'

Source: MEGA Michael Pittman Jr. admits the Super Bowl is 'always' on his mind.

"There are always things I feel like I can do better," he admits. "I focus more on what I can improve rather than what I did well. At the end of the season, I’ll assess whether it was a success or if I need to get better — which is usually the answer. It’s never perfect. There’s always room to improve." Even amid uncertainty, Pittman points to resilience as a defining trait of the current Colts roster. "The way this team handles adversity really stands out. We’ve been hit with challenges, but the way we battle back and the fight everybody has shows. Our defense is playing great ball, our offense is playing well, and we just have to keep going," he shares while looking ahead at next season.

Michael Pittman Jr. Likes to 'Lead With His Actions'

Source: MEGA Michael Pittman Jr. says he likes to lead by example.

As a leader in the locker room, Pittman prefers to set the tone through action rather than speeches. "I'll speak up if I think it’s absolutely necessary, but I’m more of a guy who likes to lead with my actions," he explains. "I'd rather show somebody than tell them. We have a lot of great leaders on this team, so it's definitely not just one guy." Looking ahead, Pittman believes mindset and discipline will be key if the Colts hope to turn things around next season. "It starts with the right mindset," he notes. "Coming in every day ready to work and get better, not looking too far ahead and focusing on what we need to do today. Discipline is huge — discipline in studying, discipline in the game plan, discipline in everything you’re doing."

Michael Pittman Jr. Celebrates Oral-B as 'Official Toothbrush of the NFL'

Source: Oral-B Michael Pittman Jr. and the Colts' mascot, Blue, recently teamed up with Oral-B.

Outside of football, Pittman has partnered with Oral-B to celebrate the brand being named the Official Toothbrush of the NFL, declaring the collaboration felt like a natural fit with his approach to preparation. "When you feel fresh, you play fresh," he explains, noting that maintaining good hygiene is especially important during the grind of the NFL season. "Taking care of yourself, keeping your teeth clean and keeping your mouth clean, is definitely advantageous to keeping you [sharp] on the field."

