NFL Alum Brian Dawkins Thinks Philadelphia Eagles 'Definitely' Have a Chance' to Win Back-to-Back Super Bowl Championships With Saquon Barkley
Brian Dawkins thinks Saquon Barkley is right where he belongs with the Philadelphia Eagles.
The NFL Hall of Famer sits down for an exclusive chat with OK! about his former Pennsylvania team while discussing his work with the "It Takes 2" campaign — an initiative to spread awareness about kidney health and encourage football fans around the country to put their health in their own hands by getting tested for kidney disease.
Can the Eagles Win Back-to-Back Super Bowl Championships?
While reflecting on the Eagles' 2025 Super Bowl win, Dawkins predicts the Philadelphia squad "definitely has a chance" to win back-back championships.
"They're going to have to fill some voids with some guys who retired and other guys who have gone to other teams. They're going to have to add some depth when it comes to the defensive line. There's going to have a battle at cornerback and other safety positions," he notes. "So there's some things they will have to do in order to put them in a position to make that run, but they'll definitely be one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl next year."
Brian Dawkins Believes Eagles Allow Saquon Barkley to Thrive
"As far as Saquon, with the Giants he had absolute pressure all the time on him. It was all about him and what he can do. In Philadelphia, they depend on him to do some things, but he's not the only option," Dawkins mentions, explaining his theory that support from Barkley's talented teammates have allowed him to shine.
In addition to football, Dawkins chats with OK! about his involvement in the "It Takes 2" campaign.
Brian Dawkins Joins the 'It Takes 2' Campaign
The retired athlete joined the initiative as it hit close to home — with both of his parents having Type 2 Diabetes and high blood pressure, putting them at risk greater risk for chronic kidney disease. CKD impacts more than 35 million adults in the U.S., with as many as 90 percent of them unaware of their condition.
"As an athlete, you're always making sure your muscles are in check and your fit for the game and stuff, but maybe overlooking what could be going on inside at the same time," Dawkins reflects.
Brian Dawkins Urges Fans to Stay on Top of Their Health
He continues: "It takes two tests — the blood testing the urine test. From those tests, they can help you see if you're going down the path of potentially having chronic kidney disease (CKD)."
"[This campaign] hit me so hard [because] my parents both have those conditions. So they could be a part of the 35 million people in in the U.S. that have CKD that don't know it. As soon as I got this information, I sent it over to them and their caregivers to make sure that they're OK," he shares.
"When I say those two conditions, if there's someone that comes to your mind, then that is the person you need to text. Go to testyourkidneys.com so they can find out more information about this to see if they're going down the path of developing CKD," he advises fans.