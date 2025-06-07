NFL Alum Brian Dawkins Thinks Philadelphia Eagles 'Definitely' Have a Chance' to Win Back-to-Back Super Bowl Championships With Saquon Barkley

While reflecting on the Eagles' 2025 Super Bowl win, Dawkins predicts the Philadelphia squad "definitely has a chance" to win back-back championships.

"They're going to have to fill some voids with some guys who retired and other guys who have gone to other teams. They're going to have to add some depth when it comes to the defensive line. There's going to have a battle at cornerback and other safety positions," he notes. "So there's some things they will have to do in order to put them in a position to make that run, but they'll definitely be one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl next year."