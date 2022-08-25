Michelle Branch’s Domestic Assault Case Dismissed: Report

Branch was taken into police custody on Thursday, August 11, at 2 a.m. local time in Nashville after police were called to her home for a possible domestic disturbance. According to court docs, Branch slapped the rocker "in the facial area one or two times," which led to her arrest.

MICHELLE BRANCH FILES FOR DIVORCE FROM PATRICK CARNEY AFTER ARREST, DEMANDS PRIMARY CUSTODY & CHILD SUPPORT

She was released the same day after posting $1,000 bail.