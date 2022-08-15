Michelle Branch Files For Divorce From Patrick Carney After She Was Arrested For Domestic Violence

Days after Michelle Branch was arrested for domestic violence, the singer has filed for divorce from estranged husband Patrick Carney.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, the 39-year-old musical artist filed her petition for divorce on August 12. Branch listed the date of marriage as April 20, 2019, and the date of separation as August 11, which was the day she was taken into custody.

The "Everywhere" songstress said the reason for their split was due to "irreconcilable differences."