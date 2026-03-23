NEWS Michelle Duggar Seen Picking Up Daughter-in-Law Kendra From Jail in Car With Apparent Bullet Holes as Son Joseph Faces Child Molestation Charges Source: @duggarfam/instagram; @littleduggarfamily/Instagram Kendra Duggar was arrested two days after husband Joseph Duggar was. Allie Fasanella March 23 2026, Published 12:30 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Duggar family matriarch Michelle was photographed arriving to collect her daughter-in-law Kendra following her shocking March 20 arrest in Arkansas. While Kendra, 27, appeared noticeably distraught in the passenger seat, one internet user pointed out that Michelle's car displayed some sort of damage that looked like bullet holes. However, others speculated it's possible the depression marks were simply caused by rocks or "having a dent pulled out."

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Kendra Duggar Was Allegedly Arrested for Detaining Her Kids

Source: MEGA Kendra Duggar was detained shortly after her husband's arrest.

Kendra was arrested two days after her husband, Joseph Duggar, was taken into custody on Wednesday, March 18, for allegedly molesting a 9-year-old girl. As OK! previously reported, a press release from the Tontitown Police Department said the couple, who share four kids, is now facing four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor in the second degree as well as four counts of false imprisonment in the second degree. "After his [Joseph's] charge, they automatically do a home study if minors live there," a source told Us Weekly on Saturday, March 21. "Apparently, they had two rooms where the lock of the doorknob was on the outside instead of inside. They arrested her and took her kids for that, saying it’s evidence that she wrongly detains her kids."

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Joseph Duggar Allegedly Molested a Girl on Vacation

Source: Washington County Sheriff's Office Joseph Duggar remains in custody in Arkansas.

Joseph, 31, has been charged with molestation of a victim less than 12 years old and lewd and lascivious behavior conducted by a person 18 years or older, it was reported on Wednesday. The 19 Kids and Counting alum reportedly had inappropriate contact with a young girl while on vacation in Panama City, Fla., in 2020. After initially asking the 9-year-old to sit on his lap, Joseph later "asked her to sit next to him on a couch and covered them with a blanket," the Bay County Sheriff's Office said. "During this time, Duggar manipulated the victim’s underwear and grazed her genitals."

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Joseph Duggar Apologized to His Victim

Source: TLC Joseph Duggar allegedly confessed to inappropriately touching the child.

"The victim stated Duggar eventually apologized for his actions, and the incidents stopped after the apology," the sheriff's office added. The victim, now 14, was reportedly interviewed regarding a report of past sexual abuse. Furthermore, Joseph "allegedly admitted his actions to the father and Tontitown detectives" when confronted about the incident.

Source: @littleduggarfamily/Instagram Joseph Duggar shares four children with wife Kendra.