Michelle Duggar Swaps Out Her Traditional Skirt For Pants In Shocking Photo
A whole new Michelle!
On Tuesday, April 4, 19 Kids and Counting star Michelle Duggar stepped out in black leggings on an outing with her children. The 56-year-old’s daughter Jessa Seewald, 30, uploaded a photo of herself along with her eight sisters and Michelle. Most of the women were notably in pants, an article of clothing that the matriarch used to be against wearing.
The group was pictured at Onyx Coffee Lab in Bentonville, Arkansas, and included Jana Duggar, 33, Jill Dillard 31, Jinger Vuolo, 29, Joy-Anna Forsyth, 25, Johannah, 17, Jennifer, 15, Jordyn-Grace, 14, and Josie, 13, in addition to Jessa and Michelle.
"The older everyone gets, the busier life gets — which means it’s always extra special when we manage to get all 9 of us sisters + mom together again in the same place at the same time! Last week was golden 🤍🤍" she wrote alongside the snap.
The mom-of-19 wearing leggings shocked many fans, who then flooded the comments section.
"Michelle in pants 😱😱😱😱. Happy for you all," one user said, while another gushed, "Your mom is STUNNING. I pray I age as beautifully. You’re all lovely women!!!"
"Wow! Look at all the pants. Times have changed," someone else wrote referencing how years ago Michelle was much stricter about her family’s modest wardrobe.
"Hardly any skirts to be found! What a difference, and still very modest & beautiful. God likes me best in whatever I am wearing 😍," a fourth person chimed in.
Although the reality TV personality’s opinions may have recently changed, Jinger discussed her mother’s many rules for their appearance in her 2021 memoir, The Hope we Hold.
"My mom had always dressed us girls in skirts and dresses, a standard that was taken from Deuteronomy 22:5, which says, 'A woman shall not wear a man’s garment,'" she wrote about the notorious dress code. "Modesty was a huge topic in our house, and we believed that wearing skirts instead of pants was a central part of being modest. But I wanted to discover for myself what the Bible had to say."
Jinger went on to describe how she defines modesty as not "only about what you wear," but also "about the position of your heart."
She added that this changed her outlook on life, also mentioning that she "never found a passage specifically forbidding women from wearing pants."